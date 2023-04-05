Successful visit to Norway and Iceland fosters international collaboration in aquaculture and ocean innovation

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, travelled to Norway and Iceland from March 30 - April 5, 2023.

While in Norway, Minister Murray met with representatives from the aquaculture sector to gain insights as Canada guides the transition from open-net pen aquaculture in British Columbia's waters. The Minister spoke with members of the Norwegian government, industry stakeholders, alternative technology developers and environmental groups to discuss the importance of sustainable aquaculture and the shared vision of Canada and Norway in facilitating industry success while protecting wild salmon.

The Minister heard about the challenges and opportunities facing the Norwegian aquaculture sector, including the development and implementation of new technologies and how they could be adapted for Canadian waters.

In Iceland, Minister Murray met with Thor Sigfusson, Founder and Chairman of the Iceland Ocean Cluster. They discussed the Iceland Ocean Cluster's 100% Fish Project, including improved processing and handling of aquatic and marine food resources through the reuse of waste generated in harvesting and/or production. Minister Murray also met with Petur Oskarsson, CEO of Business Iceland, visited industry facilities, including Lysi, the largest producer and exporter of cod liver oil in Iceland.

Throughout her visit, Minister Murray had the opportunity to speak with senior government officials, industry and environmental non-governmental organizations, as well as tour various facilities. These meetings and visits provided an opportunity to learn and share best practices on how to manage ocean resources in the most environmentally and climate-conscious way possible.

Quotes

"As the world's appetite for high-quality fish and seafood continues to grow, and climate consciousness grows around the world, we must find novel and innovative ways to manage the oceans and restore the resources within them. The Government of Canada will continue working together and sharing best practices to restore ocean health and protect our marine ecosystems."

Story continues

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Global demand for seafood is increasing and the aquaculture industry in Canada produces over $1 billion in fish and seafood products every year. In Canada, 45 different species of finfish, shellfish, and marine algae are cultivated commercially; finfish accounts for most production and value.

In July 2022, Fisheries and Oceans Canada began consultations on a draft framework that will help inform the plan for open-net pen transition in British Columbia.

The Iceland Ocean Cluster's 100% Fish Project seeks to inspire the seafood industry and seafood communities to use more of each fish, reducing waste and increasing the value of each fish landed.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c4994.html