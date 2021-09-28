U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.30
    -85.81 (-1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.80
    -491.57 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,568.72
    -401.25 (-2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.54
    -38.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.93
    -0.52 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.90
    -12.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.0340 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0168 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3060
    +0.3280 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,652.58
    -1,490.51 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.50
    -27.65 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.87
    -32.53 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Succinic Acid Market size worth $ 268.8 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The growing adoption of succinic acid as a replacement for adipic acid in the production of polyurethane is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Succinic Acid Market" By Type (Petro-based and Bio-based), By End-User (Industrial, Coating, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Succinic Acid Market size was valued at USD 147.42 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 268.8 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2028.

VMR Logo
VMR Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=41809

Browse in-depth TOC on "Succinic Acid Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Succinic Acid Market Overview

Growing demand for bio-based chemicals, increasing per capita income across the globe, changing dietary patterns, and growing demand from the beverage and food industry experts to boost the market over the predicted years. An increase in the demand for plasticizers is expected to propel the global demand for succinic acid. Plasticizers are primarily employed as additives in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC is used in several industries. This is driving the Succinic Acid Market. Plasticizers are used for the production of PVC pipes, polyvinyl butyral (PVB), and other products due to their low viscosity and low volatility.

The setup for the succinic acid manufacturing plants for both petro-based and renewable chemicals require a huge capital investment, proficient technology, and an adequate supply of raw materials, along with rigorous R&D at the micro level to deliver a quality product. The manufacturer also has to achieve economies of scale by undertaking large-scale production and maintaining regular bulk purchases for their products to secure continuous cash flow for the operations. These factors have generated a significant impact on the cost of the end-use product. Thus, it is difficult for emerging manufacturers to have access to such technology and skilled labour with the high capital investment to manufacture environment-friendly, efficient, and sustainable succinic acid products at a very competitive price. These factors are restraining the growth of the Succinic Acid Market.

Key Developments in Succinic Acid Market

  • In March 2019, Royal DSM and Roquette expanded their existing partnership through strategic shift in the continuing operations of their joint venture through transfer the rights and obligations related to Reverdia's Biosuccinium plant in Cassano, Italy, to Roquette.

  • In August 2018, Myriant changed its name officially to GC Innovation America, which is anticipated to be a tactical move by PTT.

The major players in the market are Merck KGaA, Ernesto Ventos. S.A., ThyssenKrupp AG, BioAmber, Inc., Myriant Corporation, Succinity GmbH, Reverdia, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., KAWASAKI KASEI CHEMICALS, and Anhui Sensing Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Succinic Acid Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

  • Succinic Acid Market, By Type

  • Succinic Acid Market, By End-user

  • Succinic Acid Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Bio-Succinic Acid Market By Application (BDO, Plasticizers, Polyester Polyols, Alkyd Resins, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Concentrated Nitric Acid Market By Type (Strong Nitric Acid and Fuming Nitric Acid), By Application (Agrochemicals, Explosives, Automotive, Rubber, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Hyaluronic Acid Injections For Joint Pain Market By Type (Knee and Ankle, Hip Joint, and Others), By Application (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Polyglycolic Acid Market By Form (Films, Fibers, and Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Packaging, Medical, Agriculture, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Leading self-adhesive label brands outlining chief features for promotional activities

Visualize Succinic Acid Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/succinic-acid-market-size-worth--268-8-million-globally-by-2028-at-8-cagr-verified-market-research-301386803.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the...

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Will Moderna Stock Reach $500?

    Some people might have thought Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock market gains were over when the company pocketed an Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in December. After all, the stock advanced 434% in 2020.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Here's Why We Think Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Dell Technologies The Trade: D

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Activision’s $18 million settlement, Merck nears purchase of Acceleron Pharma, Bridgerton leads in Netflix views

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real