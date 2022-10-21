Succulent plant market to grow by USD 2.03 Bn, Increased penetration of online shopping to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The succulent plant market is expected to grow by USD 2.03 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 10.22%. During the forecast period, 39% of the growth originates from North America with a Y-O-Y growth of 9.5%. Get a Free Sample Report.

Succulent Plant Market: Driver Analysis

One of the major factors boosting the growth of the succulent plant market is the increased adoption of internet shopping. Online shopping of smart devices has become more popular over time due to the widespread usage of Internet services, increased economic growth, and enhanced purchasing and delivery alternatives. The demand for online shopping has grown as a result of the availability of online payment alternatives, a large selection of goods, online shipping monitoring, and other factors.

Customers currently have access to a variety of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, cash on delivery (COD), and online banking. Thus, it is projected that the market under consideration will experience positive growth over the forecast period due to the rising popularity of online shopping and the accessibility of different varieties of succulent plants on the internet platform. Request Free Sample Report.

Succulent Plant Market: Vendor Landscape

The global succulent plant market is competitive, with all players competing to gain a high market share. Altman Plants, COSTA FARMS, Tenth Avenue Commerce, and Dummen Orange are a few of the market's prominent sellers. Significant hazards for vendors include fierce competition, quick changes in service offerings, and regular shifts in consumer preferences.

Additionally, the number of private brands on the market is growing. Vendors must therefore distinguish their product and service offerings with a clear and distinctive value proposition in order to survive and prosper in this fiercely competitive climate.

The rising indoor and outdoor decoration business, which includes interior residential and commercial building decoration, also contributes to the market's growth and will fuel vendor competition. Thus, the growing competition among vendors will positively impact the market during the forecasted period. Buy Sample Report.

Succulent Plant Market: Segment Analysis

The report extensively covers the succulent plant market segmentation by

Type

Geography

Succulent Plant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adeniumrose Co. LLC, Altman Specialty Plants LLC, Annies Garden and Patio, Costa Farms LLC, Dummen Orange, Fairyblooms LLC, FTD LLC, Mountain Crest Gardens, myBageecha, NorCal Succulent Shop, NurseryLive, Nurturing Green Plantation Pvt. Ltd., Qingdao Flowery Crafts Co. Ltd., Queen Knud Jepsen A/S, Rootly Plant Decor Pvt. Ltd., Succulent Market, Succulents Box LLC, Tenth Avenue Holdings LLC, The Bouqs Co., The Leaf and Clay, Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd., and Yiwu Lishi Imp. and Exp. Co., Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

