Sucden Financial Appoints Michael Bell to Expand Coffee Business

·1 min read

LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has hired Michael Bell as a coffee broker to help further expand its soft commodities services.

Bell brings extensive market experience, with previous senior positions at several banks and brokers and as a former LIFFE coffee and cocoa grader. Previous roles include nineteen years with Société Genéralé in London as a director and broker in its soft commodities team, ABN Amro, specialising in coffee and cocoa, and Merrill, covering various commodity markets.

Sucden Financial Logo
Sucden Financial Logo

"I'm thrilled Mickey has joined us. I have known him for many years; he is highly respected and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience", commented Mark Cooper, Co-Head of Softs at Sucden Financial. "He will focus on increasing our coffee futures and options brokerage business here in London, complementing our existing team."

Kirsty Gillies, Head of Futures and Soft Commodities at Sucden Financial, commented, "Mickey's appointment underlines our continued commitment to soft commodities and the level of experience and expertise our clients require."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority

twitter.com/SucdenFinancial
linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial/
sucdenfinancial.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134362/Sucden_Financial_Logo.jpg

