Sucden Financial Commences STIR Market Making

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has announced it is now a market maker for ICE Futures Europe's short-term interest rate (STIR) options.

Sucden Financial Logo

The new service is managed by Sucden Financial's interest rate options team, which is now fully integrated following the acquisition of the trading, IT, and IP assets of Atlantic Trading London Limited.

"We are delighted to begin market making at Sucden Financial with the benefit of its established infrastructure and reputation in exchange-traded derivatives," said Amik Sokhey, Senior Options Trader, Sucden Financial Limited. "After a decade of ZIRP, we are excited to engage in an environment where the distribution of terminal rates has changed dramatically," he added.

Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Sucden Financial Limited, also commented. "The purchase and integration of Atlantic Trading have enabled us to rapidly enter a new business area at an attractive time, leveraging our existing infrastructure and exchange memberships. In addition, this bolt-on acquisition exemplifies our strategy of identifying and capturing opportunities in complementary services that enable us to grow our revenue streams incrementally."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of nearly 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority.

@SucdenFinancial

linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial/

Story continues

sucdenfinancial.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134362/Sucden_Financial_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sucden-financial-commences-stir-market-making-301640628.html