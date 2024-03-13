'You Suck At Taking Care Of Your Wife, You Need To Buy Her A House' — Dave Ramsey Stunned By Well-Off Hog Farmer

Imagine being Dave Ramsey. You never know what you're going to hear from the person on the other end of the phone.

Michael, a 31-year-old hog farmer with a penchant for pragmatism over aesthetics, owns three hog farms and a house — all paid for, boasting zero debt.

This scenario sets the stage for an intriguing conversation about priorities, financial planning and marital compromise.

“I’m a hog farmer out here,” Michael begins, laying out his assets.

However, the heart of the matter quickly surfaces as he reveals his wife’s wish to buy another house, one not surrounded by the aroma of hog sheds.

“The problem with the house that we have now ... it’s too close to our hog sheds. So the smell is a big problem,” he said.

The couple rents a home in town to escape the smell — a temporary solution that his wife hopes to make permanent.

Dave, always ready with advice, dives deeper into the situation, uncovering the layers of decision-making that frame this domestic challenge.

“Michael, how long have you been married?” he inquires, hinting at the broader implications of financial decisions on marriage.

Michael’s predicament is not uncommon. The tension between investing in one’s business versus addressing the needs and comforts of family life is a tightrope walk many entrepreneurs face.

But Ramsey's response is not merely financial advice; it’s a reminder of the value of partnership and understanding in marriage.

“Happy wife, happy life,” Ramsey said.

Yet, the humor belies a deeper truth about compromise and the often-undervalued currency of happiness in a relationship.

Michael’s insistence on saving for another hog shed, despite having the means to fulfill his wife’s wish for a smell-free living environment, prompts Ramsey to deliver some hard truths.

“You’re a hog farmer that’s gone hog wild. All you think about are hogs,” he said.

The revelation that the house could be purchased for just $45,000 — a fraction of the cost of a new hog shed — highlights a disparity in financial prioritization that could jeopardize marital bliss.

Ramsey's admonishment is rooted in years of advising callers on financial matters, but his counsel is more than numbers.

“You suck at taking care of your wife. You need to buy her a house,” Ramsey said, urging Michael to consider the emotional and psychological returns on investment a new home could bring to his life.

Ramsey's advice is a reminder to balance your dreams with your family's needs. Compromise can go a long way in maintaining a healthy relationship.

Consulting a financial adviser can help you make key decisions like these. An adviser can review your current finances, answer your questions, and give you peace of mind.

