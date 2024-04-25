Sucro Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$2.67 (vs US$5.43 in FY 2022)

Sucro (CVE:SUG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$496.8m (up 13% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$16.8m (down 55% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 3.4% (down from 8.6% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$2.67 (down from US$5.43 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Sucro Earnings Insights

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Trading segment contributing a total revenue of US$507.6m (102% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$426.5m amounted to 86% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling US$30.0m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how SUG's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.7% growth forecast for the Consumer Retailing industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Consumer Retailing industry.

The company's shares are up 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Sucro (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

