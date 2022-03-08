U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,181.41
    -19.68 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.45
    -84.93 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,756.17
    -74.79 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.90
    +3.57 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    128.45
    +9.05 (+7.58%)
     

  • Gold

    2,065.40
    +69.50 (+3.48%)
     

  • Silver

    27.34
    +1.62 (+6.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0051 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8630
    +0.1120 (+6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4420
    +0.1330 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,776.55
    -89.56 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.20
    +7.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.48
    +9.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Sudan's first YC-backed startup is helping consumers protect and grow their wealth

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Anglophone East Africa is home to over 400 million people, with half under 25. The region happens to be one of the fastest-growing globally; nevertheless, over 200 million people in East Africa do not have access to a bank account or mobile money.

But for those who do risk facing inflation, a regional issue affecting how they save and preserve wealth. The average East African currency, for instance, is said to depreciate 20% per annum.

Bloom -- not to be confused with the Robinhood-like app for teenagers in the US -- is a fintech attempting to help Sudanese hedge against this rising devaluation. Its offers a “high-yield” savings account, free FX and adjacent digital banking services so customers can save in a stable currency, the dollar, and spend-as-they-go in local currencies.

The company was founded by Ahmed Ismail, Youcef Oudjidane, Khalid Keenan and Abdigani Diriye in late 2021. As managing partner at Class 5 Global, a San-Fransisco venture fund that has backed startups like Careem and Meliuz, Oudjidane was central to the VC’s efforts in assessing investment opportunities across emerging markets.

At some point, Ismail, who is Sudanese by descent, partnered up with Oudjidane, Algerian by descent, to scout more investments in Africa. Upon carefully studying different models pioneered by digital-first banks such as TymeBank, Kuda, FairMoney, they saw a big gap for building a savings product that helps solve what they think is the biggest problem facing African consumers: inflation and currency devaluation.

“The problem that we think is most pervasive is consumers’ inability to protect the value of their wealth. So we decided to build a business that does exactly that, that helps people save money in the stable currency and spend as they go in local currencies,” Ismail, the company’s chief executive, told TechCrunch on a call.

They brought on CTO Keenan and CPO Diriye, who also have roots in eastern Africa, to join the project. The quartet graduated from Russell Group universities and, alongside early joiners, have worked at Amazon, Meta, IBM, Uber, Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

Further market research highlighted that East Africa was the perfect place for the team to start. And more importantly, from Sudan. But the Northeastern country doesn’t seem to have an active tech ecosystem, let alone a vibrant one. Its first foreign investment came only last year when Fawry backed fintech and e-commerce player Alsoug after 30 years of international sanctions on the country.

So why Sudan? “We think the right way to build a business is to go after the largest opportunity first. So Sudan is interesting for three reasons. It’s a very large economy and I believe in 2015, it was Africa’s fifth-largest economy,” Ismail responded.

“We know it has had some economic challenges since then after the secession of South Sudan. Yet, purchasing power and consumer spending is still amongst the highest on the continent per capita. And most importantly, it’s probably Africa’s most under-invested country from a VC funding perspective and the most important dynamic I think about Sudan is it’s a friendly place to do business,” explained the CEO on why his firm chose to launch from Sudan first.

Bloom works with the Export Development Bank, a partner bank that handles deposits. And the best way to think about Bloom is that it is a technology, customer acquisition, user experience and marketing partner to the Bank.

The company, still in stealth, says it offers fee-free accounts for users to save in dollars and buy and spend Sudanese pounds. It also provides local and dollar cards and a feature where they can receive remittance free of charge from several countries globally, mainly from where most Sudanese diaspora reside.

“People don’t hold Sudanese pounds, they typically either buy dollarized assets like real estate, or they buy land or physical US dollars,” Ismail said. “What we’re offering people is the ability to tokenize that. And in small amounts of money, you’ll be able to hold value, as opposed to needing to save up huge amounts to buy an apartment or a plot of land.”

More than 15,000 people have signed up on Bloom’s waitlist put out a week ago. The founders say Bloom will begin to onboard them this month while touting its <$1 CPS marketing efforts. For now, users can only receive money; however, the company is working on letting them run outflows later when it builds up sufficient inflows and volumes to create liquidity.

Today, Bloom is announcing that it is part of Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 startup batch after receiving early admittance last July. The company, which only launched last week from stealth, raised a pre-seed in September from Global Founders Capital, Goodwater Capital and some football players, including Blaise Matuidi.

The Sudanese- and Dubai-based startup plans to expand across the Anglo East African region like Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia and ammunition coming from an imminent seed round will oversee that process. Competition might brew with fintechs offering similar services in some markets, such as Fingo, another YC-backed company; Koa and Finclusion.

“We are from the region. We understand the nuances in our markets and can navigate what may appear to be an ambiguous landscape. We are also comfortable–perhaps even thrive–working in markets that are volatile. We are underwiring the next decade of growth in Africa”, said CPO Diriye of the investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Pelembe nets as smash-and-grab side Royal go second in South Africa

    Mozambican Elias Pelembe scored after 95 minutes for South African Premiership smash-and-grab experts Royal AM, who beat Swallows 1-0 on Sunday to go second in their debut top-flight campaign.

  • Brigid Kosgei Runs Third-Fastest Women’s Marathon in Tokyo

    The all-time fastest female marathoner won the Tokyo Marathon in 2:16:02.

  • Uganda's preachers who take religion to the streets of Kampala

    Some want evangelists to make less noise when trying to convert people in Uganda's capital, Kampala.

  • Firefox Focus on Android now includes an HTTPS-only mode

    Firefox 98 introduces a handful of small but handy features to the mobile version of Mozilla’s browser.

  • Three Black women-owned restaurants you should know about in Spartanburg County

    Three Spartanburg entrepreneurs share their love of food and the stories behind their businesses.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • CrowdStrike Pulls Back as Earnings Loom: Here's Our Technical Strategy

    Wednesday brings results from CrowdStrike Holdings , the cybersecurity stock that's in high demand as cyber-attacks ramp up. CRWD rebounded above $200 but Monday's decline is making us nervous as our stop was almost reached. In the daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices have been more volatile in recent weeks and sometimes this kind of price action can be indicative of prices bottoming.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Tesla’s China Sales Dropped. Why the Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    Tesla sales from its plant in Shanghai fell in February from January, following the pattern of other electric-vehicle makers. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) delivered 56,515 vehicles from its Chinese plant, according to reports. About 33,000 were exported into Europe and 23,000 were sold in China.

  • Voyager, Novartis sign deal worth up to $1.7 billion

    Voyager Therapeutics Inc.'s stock gained 16.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the gene therapy company said it inked a deal with Novartis [n: nvs] worth up to $1.7 billion. Novartis will pay $54 million upfront to license Voyager's novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids for use with the gene therapies it's developing. There are several additional milestones included in the deal that would bring the total value up to $1.7 billion. Voyager's stock is down 28.5% over the past year, while

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Uber reports earnings, AMC falls despite ‘The Batman’ ticket sales, PVH shares dip

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Emily McCormick, and Brad Smith break down the action surrounding several of today's trending tickers.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."