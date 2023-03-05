U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,045.64
    +64.29 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,390.97
    +387.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.01
    +226.02 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.26
    +25.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +1.69 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +22.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.45 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0102 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8310
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,455.15
    +118.16 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Sudbury Leading the Way for BEV Transformation with Access to Land, Talent and Resources

·2 min read

SUDBURY, ON, March 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Leveraging an unprecedented global demand for critical minerals, Sudbury's 300 mining supply, technology and service firms are leading the way for high-tech advances in the Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV) sector and the electrification of mines.

Greater Sudbury Logo (CNW Group/City of Greater Sudbury)
Greater Sudbury Logo (CNW Group/City of Greater Sudbury)

Nearly 115 Sudbury-based companies are showcasing this global innovation at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention, taking place in Toronto from March 5 to 8, 2023.

Celebrating 140 years since the discovery of the first nickel deposit, Sudbury has expertise across the entire supply chain, from mining to manufacturing to mobility and recycling, building on decades-long experience in regreening and rehabilitation.

"Sudbury has the land, the talent and the resources to meet the needs of BEV transformation and the electrification of mines all over the world," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "We are implementing policies and making infrastructure investments to support business development and seize these incredible opportunities. With new supply chains evolving for BEV and the clean-tech sector, Sudbury is vital to this transformation."

As a leader in mining electrification, Sudbury's post-secondary institutions have launched BEV programs to address the needs for skilled labour and cutting-edge research and development.

"Greater Sudbury's global leadership in the mining sector is well established. With the concentration of critical minerals and mining expertise that exists here, our city helps companies that want to succeed in the global cleantech shift. We are ready to support new investments and working at the pace businesses need to make their plans a reality," said City of Greater Sudbury Chief Administrative Officer Ed Archer. "As a leader in the BEV industry and a long, successful mining history, we are responding to new inquiries and investment opportunities every day."

During PDAC, the City will host the Sudbury Mining Cluster Reception, a partnership with 26 local companies. The event will welcome over 400 guests and provides a unique networking opportunity between international delegates, global mining companies, local suppliers and public and private mining sector stakeholders.

Building on this momentum, the BEV In Depth: Mines to Mobility conference will take place May 31 to June 1 at Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ontario. This signature event connects Ontario's automotive, clean-tech, manufacturing and mining sectors. Learn more at investsudbury.ca/bevindepth2023.

To learn more about the opportunities for BEV and the electrification of mines in Sudbury, visit investsudbury.ca.

SOURCE City of Greater Sudbury

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/05/c7648.html

Recommended Stories

  • Pet food prices are rising. Could it ever get so high you'd give up your pup?

    Texas residents shared if they'd noticed an increase in pet food prices and whether the commodity could ever get so pricey that they'd have to give up their pet.

  • TikTok a potential target in upcoming U.S. bill to ban some foreign tech - Senator

    Two U.S. senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government "ban or prohibit" foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said on Sunday. Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said TikTok would be "one of the potentials" for review under the bill. The bill comes at a time when TikTok is under intensifying pressure over concerns that data about U.S. users could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.

  • Amazon is shutting down eight cashierless Go stores

    Amazon is closing down two cashierless Go stores in New York City, two in Seattle and four in San Francisco on April 1st.

  • New phase, new you: Here are 3 crucial things you must let go of in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Modest GDP Growth Target Reduces Need for More StimulusWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in

  • Volkswagen Is Making a $2 Billion Bet on This Bizarre New Vehicle

    Volkswagen's Scout brand says it will build a plant near Columbia, S.C. that could create 4,000 jobs and produce 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • How Chili’s Is Prepping for Tough Times, Starting With the Fries

    Rising costs and a shortage of workers are pushing the Southwest-style restaurant chain to do more with less.

  • McDonald's New Take on the Big Mac Hits North America

    While rival Burger King uses its famed Whopper as a platform to launch all sorts of new products, McDonald's has been very protective of the Big Mac.

  • If Joe Biden can open massive new oil fields, then so can Britain

    It would be the biggest new oil field in decades. It could supply as much as 2pc of all the oil needed by the United States. And it would be large enough by itself to make a significant difference to the global price, dealing yet another blow to Vladimir Putin’s collapsing war machine in Ukraine.

  • Brazil's Petrobras faces legal risks after halting asset sales -lawyers

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Petrobras could face lawsuits for breach of contract after the company halted planned asset sales at the request of Brazilian leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, specialist lawyers said on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known, was asked this week to halt for 90 days divestitures worth more than $2 billion, with the government saying it was reevaluating the country's national energy policy. Lula appointee Petrobras Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates told reporters on Thursday "everything is halted for analysis."

  • Should I Buy REITs in My Roth IRA?

    Real estate investing is a field that appeals to a lot of investors with diverse portfolios. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a great way to invest in real estate without having to own and manage physical property. But they can come … Continue reading → The post Should You Buy REITs in Your Roth IRA? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says a ‘new generation’ of employee has never worked in an office—and it’s totally transforming management

    “You say to somebody, ‘Look, you gotta get this done by next Friday at noon.’ You don’t really care when they do it," said O'Leary.

  • China Aims to Boost Grain Capacity Under New Food Security Push

    (Bloomberg) -- China will push to increase grain production capacity by 50 million tons under the nation’s drive to bolster food security and meet rising demand.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Modest GDP Growth Target Reduces Need for More StimulusWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleRussia Is Getting Around Sanctions to Secure Supply of Key Chips for

  • Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover

    Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.

  • How Tesco and Sainsbury's obsession with Aldi fuelled Britain's fruit and vegetable rationing crisis

    It began innocuously: a handful of social media users queried why they couldn’t find tomatoes in their local shops.

  • Top Apple Supplier Foxconn Plans Major India Expansion

    NEW DELHI— Apple main manufacturer, Foxconn Technology Group is considering a major expansion in India, including possibly assembling millions more iPhones and setting up new production sites as it seeks to further diversify beyond China. Foxconn is set to expand production of iPhones at its existing plant near Chennai, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, people familiar with the matter said. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also plans to build a new production facility in the southern Karnataka state, where it would make products including iPhones, people familiar with the matter said.

  • This Department-Store Stock Has Trounced Apple, Amazon and Tesla

    Family-controlled Dillard’s has combined share buybacks with keeping costs down, inventory tight and staff engaged with “nearly fanatical” customers.

  • Biden admin works on 'green' natural gas as U.S. vies for top LNG spot

    The Biden administration is holding talks with global energy companies and foreign officials in an effort to set standards for certified natural gas, a form of the fuel that producers market as climate friendly. The effort comes as the United States seeks to sustain its liquefied natural gas, or LNG, exports to Europe to displace Russian fuel, while also promoting efforts to fight global warming. A credible market for certified natural gas could help it tackle both goals at once.

  • China Favors Chips, AI Executives Over Internet Tycoons at Top Political Meetings

    Seats once reserved for web executives are redistributed as Beijing’s priorities shift amid rising technology competition with the U.S.

  • Home Depot Entices a New Generation of Builders

    Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement center and its recent changes have shown its commitment to continue to hold that title. To keep the best employees out there, Home Depot recently committed to raising wages for workers, which will cost the company roughly a $1 billion. Home Depot is committed to helping DIYers tackle their everyday projects as well as contractors.