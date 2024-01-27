The sudden rise of Gen Z landlords

Gen Z landlords

When David* moves into his first property next month, he will finally get some relief from the cost of living crisis.

“I haven’t really had a pay rise in three years,” the 32-year-old says. “My pay has kind of kept pace with inflation but it has not exceeded it and that has started to bite.

“For the last year and a half I’ve definitely felt more financial pressure than I did before the cost of living crisis started and so I’m quite looking forward to that feeling just going away.”

It is a surprising answer from someone taking their first step on the housing ladder at a time when interest rates are at a 16-year high.

His big windfall? Renting out the second bedroom in his two-bedroom flat in Catford, south-east London, to a lodger.

“I could probably charge between £800-£900 a month,” David says. “My mortgage is going to be £776 so that rent will cover the entire mortgage.”

Soaring house prices, stagnating real wages and an inflation crisis have created a toxic cocktail for young people wanting to buy their first home.

Many millennials and Gen Z who are homeowners are increasingly only able to do so thanks to help from their parents.

Even those who do get a foot on the ladder can face financial strain. As a result, spare rooms are increasingly looking like an attractive asset.

Personal finance gurus describe this phenomenon as “house hacking” – squeezing cash out of your home by hook or by crook.

The number of people advertising spare rooms is “really starting to spike again” after having “dropped off a cliff over the pandemic,” says Matt Hutchinson from SpareRoom, a website that helps lodgers and landlords connect.

Many are being advertised by younger live-in landlords, he says, contrasting with the common perception that those taking lodgers are “retirees and grandparents”.

Like David, some will have bought their property with this income stream in mind – but not all.

Hutchinson says: “There will be people who got some help from family or inheritance to buy somewhere and who thought they were going to live on their own. But post-last year with interest rates going up and the amount of change there’s been there will be increasingly over the course of this year more people taking lodgers.

Story continues

“It is just one of the simplest ways to earn a reasonable amount of money without getting a second job.”

Not everyone is so upbeat about the rise of young landlords. Liz Emerson from the Intergenerational Foundation argued that millennial and Gen Z landlords from wealthy backgrounds “house-hacking” is a symptom of a broken property market that is entrenching inequality.

“The property-haves only have that property because of the Bank of Mum and Dad,” she says. “This is only going to help wealthier, younger people and there is this intra-generational unfairness if poorer young people are basically subsidising their mortgages.”

Almost half of first-time buyers in their 20s received a leg up from family, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). Such gifts average around £25,000, rising to £31,000 in the South East.



In Catford, David benefited from a £100,000 gift from his parents. He had saved up £60,000 himself, allowing him to put down a 50pc deposit despite earning £40,000 a year working as an office manager.

“My parents have helped me to get onto the property ladder, which I just could not have done without their help... potentially ever,” he admits.

Parental help is often crucial for helping young people get on the ladder, says Bee Boileau from the IFS.

It is also the single most effective way for parents or family to gift money that will generate a return, her research has found.

“Putting down a bigger deposit as a proportion of the house value really reduces the amount of mortgage interest you’re paying and so has really high financial returns compared to other ways of using that kind of money,” Boileau says.

The amount of financial help available to young people vastly depends on their parents’ circumstances. If someone’s parents owned their own house, the child is far more likely to buy a property.

Around half of all 25 to 39-year-olds whose parents owned their home have managed to get onto the ladder. For the children of renters, it was a little over a fifth.

It means that you are more than twice as likely to become a homeowner yourself if your parents own their property.

“The reason why so many parents have been able to [gift deposits] is because they have seen the value of their property or properties rise so significantly over their homeownership,” says Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons International.

“95pc of people over 65 years old own their home outright. So there is just so much equity within the housing market but it very much sits with older generations.”

David, who has spent the past 10 years renting, is well aware of the dynamics he is about to benefit from.

“It’s yet another example of renters just paying other people’s mortgages,” he says.

The windfall on offer, however, is simply too tempting to resist.

“The financial benefit of having someone rent the second room is massive because rents are so high,” he says. “You’re looking at being upwards of £10,000 a year better off by renting out your spare room, which is obviously just very hard to say no to in difficult economic circumstances.”

Moving into his new flat next month will mark a new, more financially secure chapter of his life. He plans to use any spare cash to overpay his mortgage and buy some nice furniture, “which I’ve not really ever been able to do while I’ve been renting”.

He adds: “I am also going to take my mum to see Abba Voyage, which she deserves as a thanks for helping me.”

*Name has been changed to protect the individual’s privacy

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.