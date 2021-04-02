U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6540
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,524.38
    +476.85 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.29
    +24.12 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

Suez Canal says close to clearing backlog after ship dislodged

·1 min read
A container ship sails at the Suez Canal, in Ismailia

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Suez Canal said on Friday it was close to clearing a backlog of shipping that built up when a giant container ship was grounded in the waterway.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News TV that 61 ships were still waiting and would pass on Saturday, down from 422 that were queuing by the time the Ever Given container ship was dislodged on Monday.

Some 80 ships were passing through the canal on Friday in both directions, including a U.S. aircraft carrier, a liquefied natural gas tanker, and an oil tanker, the SCA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

