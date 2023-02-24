U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,975.21
    -37.11 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,892.58
    -261.33 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,401.37
    -189.03 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.66
    -17.43 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.47
    +1.08 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    -7.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.48 (-2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0064 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3900
    +1.7390 (+1.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,222.85
    -802.92 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.04
    -14.01 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
UPDATES:

Stocks sink after hot inflation report

Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $26.67 Billion by 2032 at a 6.9% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Flavor Type (Spearmint, Peppermint, Fruit flavor, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global sugar-free chewing gum market size is expected to reach USD 26.67 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into the current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The gum market has expanded rapidly in recent years. The growing wellness society, as well as the increased incidences of dental decay caused by excessive sugar consumption, have raised the interest in sugar-free chewing gum.

Other factors projected to promote the growth of the worldwide sugar-free chewing gum industry include regular product improvements, such as the launch of novel flavors, and a thriving organized retail sector. Unique advertising strategies are also boosting industry growth.

Most of the products are sold via convenience stores followed by hyper and supermarkets. However, Sugar-free chewing gum sales in traditional stores are likely to stay flat due to increased purchases from internet portals. Furthermore, internet channels give the ease of purchasing things from the comfort of one's own home and a vast range of products.

Asia-Pacific is the most profitable market for makers of sugar-free chewing gum. Rising consumer awareness of the advantages of such gum, as well as increased investment by manufacturers in the region's emerging nations, are a few of the factors fueling the expansion of the region. With easy product availability for consumers, the growing organized retail sector is contributing to market growth.

Chewing gum has several benefits ranging from breath refreshing to functioning as a pleasant method to consume vitamins and medication. To increase these chewing gum functionalities, however, a better comprehension of chewing gum components and processes is essential.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing Obesity and Diabetes Among the Population

  • Rising Health Consciousness

Restraints and Challenges

  • High Prices as Compared to Conventional Chewing Gums

Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Report Highlights

  • North America garnered the largest revenue share. This dominance is primarily due to the presence of well-established players and significant innovations in the industry

  • By flavor type, peppermint flavor is projected to dominate the market with spearmint being the fastest growing.

  • By application, convenience stores hold the majority share owing to major consumer visit post lockdown and the selection of sugar-free chewing gums owing to changes in lifestyle which requires healthy gums and mouth.

  • Global market includes Mars Incorporated, Health Made Easy, Ferndale Confectionery, Ferrero, Verve Inc, and Kraft Food.

The publisher has segmented the Sugar-Free Chewing Gum market report based on Flavor Type, Application, and region:
Sugar-Free Chewing Gum, Flavor Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Spearmint

  • Peppermint

  • Fruit Flavor

  • Original Bubble Gum

Sugar-Free Chewing Gum, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Hypermarket/Supermarket

  • Convenience Stores

  • Specialist Stores

  • Online Retail

  • Others

Sugar Free Chewing Gum, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

118

Forecast Period

2023 - 2032

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$14.67 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032

$26.67 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.9 %

Regions Covered

Global

 

Companies Mentioned

  • Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd (Australia)

  • Ferrero SpA (Italy)

  • Verve Inc. (US)

  • Kraft Foods Inc (US)

  • Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

  • The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (US)

  • Topps Company Inc. (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epq8yq-free?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sugar-free-chewing-gum-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-26-67-billion-by-2032-at-a-6-9-cagr-301755651.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Boeing Once Again Suspends Deliveries Of 787 Dreamliners: What You Need To Know

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) suspended deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners following a new issue that was found in a component used near the front of the plane, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. Boeing said that in reviewing certification records, it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation." Deliveries of the long-haul plane hav

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • How much money did India save in a year by buying Russian fuel?

    The West-led sanctions on Russia’s oil trade following the Ukraine invasion benefited India the most. In less than a year, the country has saved an estimated $4 billion (30,000 crore rupees) by importing Russian crude oil.

  • GM's truck production cut signals a turn in U.S. auto sales

    DETROIT (Reuters) -New vehicle sales in the United States are expected to increase in February, but the decision by General Motors Co to cut production of large pickup trucks at a U.S. plant points to new challenges for Detroit's automakers. The major Detroit pickup truck brands are sitting on growing inventories of unsold vehicles, according to Cox Automotive data provided to Reuters.

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

    (Reuters) -Shares of Boeing Co fell 3.9% on Friday after the U.S. planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets over a documentation issue related to a fuselage component. Boeing, while reviewing certification records, on Thursday said it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August. The current issue is unrelated to a previous quality problem involving gaps around the forward pressure bulkhead that was discovered by the FAA in 2021 and contributed to the delivery stoppage.

  • US Announces Tariffs on Russian Metals Including Aluminum

    (Bloomberg) -- The US announced new action against Russia’s metals and mining sector that include measures it said will significantly increase the cost of importing Russian aluminum.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is

  • America's 401(k) millionaires have plunged by a third

    Fewer employees have managed to stash away at least $1 million in retirement savings, according to Fidelity.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • GE Healthcare pursues joint venture with Chinese government-owned firm

    GE Healthcare is entering a joint venture with a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned healthcare giant Sinopharm.

  • Putin’s energy war has flopped (so far)

    Russia is waging an energy war with Ukraine's allies in parallel with the military war on the ground. It's losing.

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Tesla still the ‘category king’ in EVs, but beware shrinking margins: Analyst

    Tesla shares have been rallying well into 2023, and it’s for all the right reasons, at least for investors who took a bath last year.

  • Roku stock: One analyst breaks down the best and worst case scenarios

    Roku's shares has climbed by 64.6% year-to-date, but is down about 52% over the last 12 months. Should you be bullish or bearish on the stock? One analyst makes the case for both.

  • Ex-ASML Employee Accused of Data Theft Is Being Probed for Ties to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Investigators are looking at potential ties between the Chinese government and an ex-employee accused of stealing data from ASML Holding NV — a company critical to producing the world’s most advanced computer chips.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Eth

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is H