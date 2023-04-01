Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market size to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Speciality retailers offering sugar-free food and beverages to be a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the sugar-free food and beverages market, and it is expected to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period. One of the major trends influencing the growth of the global sugar-free food and beverages market is specialty retailers offering sugar-free food and beverages. Specialty retailers offering sugar-free products include Diabetic-friendly, Sugar-free Megastore, and Sugarless deLite. Sugarless deLite offers its sugar-free products to over three million customers. Some of its product lines include bakery items, confectionery, and beverages. Retailers increased their assortments and started storing different branded sugar-free products to cater to the growing demand. Specialty retailers offer several promotional programs such as discounts, loyalty programs, and gift cards to attract consumers. Sugar-free food products are being sold in bundles as gifts for special occasions such as Father's Day, birthdays, or Christmas. Hence, the trend of offering an assortment of options will drive the sugar-free food and beverages market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market data (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

One of the major drivers impacting the sugar-free food and beverage market growth is the demand for naturally derived sweeteners. Stevia has emerged as a popular sugar substitute due to the availability of low-calorie naturally derived sweeteners and the rising awareness about its benefits. It is derived from a plant of the same name i.e. stevia. Active compounds of stevia are nearly 150 times sweeter than sugar but have a negligible effect on blood glucose levels. Due to the increasing demand for stevia, manufacturers focus on launching new products containing these particular sugar substitutes. Hence, the demand for naturally derived sweeteners is expected to drive the demand for sugar-free food and beverages during the forecast period.

The market share growth of the supermarkets or hypermarkets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer high product volumes, which gives them higher buying power and helps retail outlets in implementing their competitive pricing strategies by offering discounts. This enables consumers to buy sugar-free food and beverages at discounted rates. Hence, factors such as competitive pricing are expected to drive market growth for sugar-free foods and beverages.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sugar-free food and beverages market report covers the following areas:

Lower acceptance due to ambiguity on the safety profile of artificial sweeteners is a major challenge impeding the sugar-free food and beverage market growth. Artificial sweeteners are known to cause health-related problems. For instance, in a study, the risk of metabolic syndromes was compared in two groups of people. One group comprised people who consumed sugar-sweetened beverages, and the other comprised people who consumed artificially sweetened beverages. Results suggested that the risk was similar for both groups, but women who consumed more than two sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened beverages a day were found to have a significantly greater risk for coronary heart disease. Many people limit their consumption of sweeteners because of the adverse health effects. Artificial sweeteners are used in diabetic food to lower the calorie content. Hence, the adverse health effects of sweeteners will affect the sugar-free foods and beverages market.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market, including Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Atkinson Candy Co. - The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include candies, gums, chocolates, and various other sweeteners.

Lindt and Sprungli AG - The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include chocolates that are made with maltitol, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, milk, soy lecithin (emulsifier), artificial flavor, milk, and soy.

Flowers Foods Inc. - The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include bread that is made with no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup.

Sugar-Free Food And Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 9.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

