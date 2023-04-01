U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,443.81
    +191.69 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market size to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Speciality retailers offering sugar-free food and beverages to be a major trend in the market - Technavio

PR Newswire
·20 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the sugar-free food and beverages market, and it is expected to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period. One of the major trends influencing the growth of the global sugar-free food and beverages market is specialty retailers offering sugar-free food and beverages. Specialty retailers offering sugar-free products include Diabetic-friendly, Sugar-free Megastore, and Sugarless deLite. Sugarless deLite offers its sugar-free products to over three million customers. Some of its product lines include bakery items, confectionery, and beverages. Retailers increased their assortments and started storing different branded sugar-free products to cater to the growing demand. Specialty retailers offer several promotional programs such as discounts, loyalty programs, and gift cards to attract consumers. Sugar-free food products are being sold in bundles as gifts for special occasions such as Father's Day, birthdays, or Christmas. Hence, the trend of offering an assortment of options will drive the sugar-free food and beverages market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market data (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Market Analysis

Leading Driver - 

One of the major drivers impacting the sugar-free food and beverage market growth is the demand for naturally derived sweeteners. Stevia has emerged as a popular sugar substitute due to the availability of low-calorie naturally derived sweeteners and the rising awareness about its benefits. It is derived from a plant of the same name i.e. stevia. Active compounds of stevia are nearly 150 times sweeter than sugar but have a negligible effect on blood glucose levels. Due to the increasing demand for stevia, manufacturers focus on launching new products containing these particular sugar substitutes. Hence, the demand for naturally derived sweeteners is expected to drive the demand for sugar-free food and beverages during the forecast period.

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Product

  • Geography

The market share growth of the supermarkets or hypermarkets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer high product volumes, which gives them higher buying power and helps retail outlets in implementing their competitive pricing strategies by offering discounts. This enables consumers to buy sugar-free food and beverages at discounted rates. Hence, factors such as competitive pricing are expected to drive market growth for sugar-free foods and beverages.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sugar-free food and beverages market report covers the following areas:

Lower acceptance due to ambiguity on the safety profile of artificial sweeteners is a major challenge impeding the sugar-free food and beverage market growth. Artificial sweeteners are known to cause health-related problems. For instance, in a study, the risk of metabolic syndromes was compared in two groups of people. One group comprised people who consumed sugar-sweetened beverages, and the other comprised people who consumed artificially sweetened beverages. Results suggested that the risk was similar for both groups, but women who consumed more than two sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened beverages a day were found to have a significantly greater risk for coronary heart disease. Many people limit their consumption of sweeteners because of the adverse health effects. Artificial sweeteners are used in diabetic food to lower the calorie content. Hence, the adverse health effects of sweeteners will affect the sugar-free foods and beverages market.

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market, including Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings - 

  • Atkinson Candy Co. - The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include candies, gums, chocolates, and various other sweeteners.

  • Lindt and Sprungli AG - The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include chocolates that are made with maltitol, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, milk, soy lecithin (emulsifier), artificial flavor, milk, and soy.

  • Flowers Foods Inc. - The company offers sugar-free food and beverages, which include bread that is made with no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors and no high fructose corn syrup.

Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sugar-free food and beverages market growth during the forecast period

  • Estimation of the sugar-free food and beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sugar-free food and beverages market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sugar-free food and beverages market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.  
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:
The sugar-free carbonated drinks market is projected to grow by USD 10.55 billion with a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increasing consumption by Millennials is of the major sugar-free carbonated drinks market trends propelling the market growth.

The sugar-free ice cream market size is expected to increase to USD 1.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48%. The health benefit of sugar-free ice cream is one of the drivers fueling the sugar-free ice cream market growth.

Sugar-Free Food And Beverages Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 40.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%)

9.18

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, Italy, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global sugar-free food and beverages market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Supermarkets or hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Sugar-free beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Sugar-free dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Sugar-free confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Sugar-free bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Sugar-free ice-creams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Atkinson Candy Co.

  • 12.4 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

  • 12.5 Flowers Foods Inc.

  • 12.6 General Mills Inc.

  • 12.7 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

  • 12.8 Jones Soda Co.

  • 12.9 Kellogg Co.

  • 12.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • 12.11 Monster Energy Co.

  • 12.12 Nestle SA

  • 12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 12.14 Russell Stover Chocolates

  • 12.15 The Coca Cola Co.

  • 12.16 The Hershey Co.

  • 12.17 The Kraft Heinz Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027
Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sugar-free-food-and-beverages-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-40-13-billion-from-2022-to-2027--speciality-retailers-offering-sugar-free-food-and-beverages-to-be-a-major-trend-in-the-market---technavio-301784701.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here Are the US Chipmakers Most Exposed to Escalating Tensions With China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cybersecurity review of Micron Technology Inc. could jeopardize the 11% of revenue America’s largest memory chipmaker derives from the country, but there are other US semiconductor makers more at risk. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System Rest

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredF

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Another Quarter, Another Change in EV Tax Credits

    Getting the full $7,500 tax credit on a new electric vehicle is about to become tougher. On Friday, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service published the fine print for their new EV tax credits. Unless they find ways to flex the rules, the upshot is likely to be a massive reduction in EV subsidies from April 18, when the new regime takes effect.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US judge in Tesla race bias lawsuit denies plaintiff's bid for mistrial

    A Black former Tesla Inc factory worker suing the electric-vehicle maker for race discrimination lost his bid for a mistrial on Friday after claiming the company's lawyers violated court rules by trying to turn jurors against him. Lawyers for plaintiff Owen Diaz filed a motion for a mistrial in San Francisco federal court shortly before the start of the final day in a week-long trial where a jury is considering how much Tesla must pay to Diaz for subjecting him to racial slurs, threats and other incidents. U.S. District Judge William Orrick denied the motion during a pretrial conference, saying Diaz had not shown that comments by Tesla's lawyers had prejudiced the jury.

  • I am a Starbucks barista who doesn’t qualify for all the wonderful benefits you keep hearing about. We want the ‘different kind of company’ that Howard Schultz promised but failed to deliver

    'The benefits are great on paper, but often don’t exist in reality due to inconsistent scheduling.'

  • Delaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion

    A jury will decide whether Fox Corp defamed Dominion Voting Systems with false vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News after the 2020 U.S. election, a Delaware judge ruled on Friday, dealing a setback to the media company that had sought to avoid a trial in the $1.6 billion lawsuit. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis denied motions from Fox and partially granted Dominion motions to resolve the issue of defamation liability ahead of the scheduled April 17 trial date. The ruling puts the high-profile case in the hands of a jury that will determine whether Fox acted with actual malice and whether Dominion suffered any damages.

  • Iraqi Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredFlight to Money Funds Is Adding to the Strains on Small BanksHow K

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • Exclusive-Chinese lithium producers set price floor as demand evaporates -sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top lithium producers agreed this week to set a floor price of 250,000 yuan ($36,380) per tonne of lithium carbonate, six people familiar with the matter said, in an effort to slow a plunge in the price of the battery raw material. The price was agreed on Tuesday by around 10 companies including Tianqi Lithium and Ganfeng Lithium that met on the sidelines of a conference in Nanchang in southern China, said one person who attended the meeting and five others briefed on the discussions. Ganfeng said in a response to Reuters that no discussions on a floor price had taken place.

  • Biden Makes Electric Vehicle Credits Elusive in Bid for US Auto Renaissance

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s requirements for electric vehicle tax credits will reduce the number of models eligible for incentives until tens of billions of new investment in US manufacturing by automakers and suppliers kick in.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigr

  • GE settles wind turbine patent disputes with Siemens Gamesa

    Siemens Gamesa had sued GE for patent infringement in 2020 over the latter's Haliade-X turbines. Last year, a Boston federal judge barred GE from making and selling its Haliade-X wind turbines in the United States, after a jury found they infringed a patent owned by Siemens Gamesa. But GE was allowed to continue making and operating the turbines for existing projects off the coasts of Massachusetts and New Jersey with royalty payments to Siemens Gamesa.

  • More States Join Antitrust Lawsuit to Block JetBlue, Spirit Merger

    The $3.8 billion deal also faces a challenge from the Justice Department over concerns about competition.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond is sued by ousted CEO over unpaid severance

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc was sued on Friday by Mark Tritton, who was ousted last June as chief executive of the troubled home goods retailer, in a complaint accusing the company of failing to honor his $6,765,000 severance agreement. According to the complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Tritton said Bed Bath & Beyond stopped making required bi-monthly payments in January, with its chief legal officer citing the need to preserve cash as the sole reason. In those discussions, Bed Bath & Beyond "conceded Tritton was (and is) entitled" to severance payments, under his agreement dated four days after he was replaced as chief executive, the complaint said.

  • Amazon must face California lawsuit claiming its prices are too high, judge says

    (Reuters) -A judge has rejected Amazon.com Inc's bid to dismiss California's antitrust lawsuit accusing the online retailer of illegally forcing merchants to accept policies that cause consumers to pay artificially high prices. Judge Ethan Schulman in San Francisco Superior Court said California sufficiently alleged that Amazon's policies "have had the anticompetitive effect of raising prices on competing retail marketplaces as well as on third-party sellers' own websites." Amazon declined on Friday to comment on the decision, which is dated March 30.

  • CoverMyMeds announces large layoffs, may affect Louisville operations

    CoverMyMeds, a subsidy of McKesson Corp., will be laying off several hundred employees, which could affect its Louisville-area operations. An email obtained by our sister publication Columbus Business First said CoverMyMeds will eliminate about 815 jobs. In a statement to Louisville Business First, the company did not specify how many of its local employees will be affected.

  • When Does a Retiree's Income Trigger Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Huawei's Meng Wanzhou faces uphill battle in reversing flat revenue, plummeting profits

    Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou faces an uphill battle in finding new growth for the Chinese telecommunications giant as she takes up the top role of rotating chairwoman on Saturday, after the sanctions-hit company reported flat revenue growth and plummeting profits in 2022. Privately-held Huawei recorded 642.3 billion yuan (US$90.9 billion) in sales for the full year 2022, representing slim 0.9 per cent growth compared to 636.8 billion yuan in 2021, the company said