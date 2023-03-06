U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Sugar-free food and beverages market to grow by 9.18% Y-O-Y in 2023; Demand for naturally derived sweeteners will drive growth - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar-free food and beverages market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027
  • Vendors: 15+, Including Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., Wells Enterprises Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-user (Supermarkets or hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online stores, and Specialty stores), Product (Sugar-free beverages, Sugar-free dairy products, Sugar-free confectionery, Sugar-free bakery, and Sugar-free ice-creams), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the sugar-free food and beverages market, request a sample report

In 2017, the sugar-free food and beverages market was valued at USD 51.85 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 23.04 billion. The sugar-free food and beverages market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.53% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Sugar-free food and beverages market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Sugar-free food and beverages market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Atkinson Candy Co. - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include candies, gums, chocolates, and various other sweeteners.

  • Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include chocolates made with maltitol, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, milk, soy lecithin (emulsifier), artificial flavor, milk, and soy.

  • Flowers Foods Inc. - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include breads that are made with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup.

  • General Mills Inc. - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include chocolates that are made with maltitol Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Polydextrose, Sorbitol, Maltodextrin, Isomalt, and Cocoa Processed With Alkali.

Sugar-free food and beverages market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Growing influence of online retailing

  • Demand for naturally derived sweeteners

  • Product premiumization

KEY challenges – 

  • Lower acceptance due to ambiguity on safety profile of artificial sweeteners

  • Taste issues with artificial sweeteners

  • Stringent regulations and health claim validations

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The sugar-free food and beverages market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this sugar-free food and beverages market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sugar-free food and beverages market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the sugar-free food and beverages market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the sugar-free food and beverages market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sugar-free food and beverages market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The dietary fiber market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,174.39 million. The growing demand for fiber supplements is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent food regulations may impede the market growth.

  • The plant-based protein products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.57% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,138.42 million. The expanding global vegan population base is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of functional foods may impede the market growth.

Sugar-Free Food And Beverages Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

179

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 40.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.18

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, Italy, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global sugar-free food and beverages market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Supermarkets or hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Sugar-free beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Sugar-free dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Sugar-free confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Sugar-free bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Sugar-free ice-creams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Atkinson Candy Co.

  • 12.4 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

  • 12.5 Flowers Foods Inc.

  • 12.6 General Mills Inc. 

  • 12.7 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

  • 12.8 Jones Soda Co.

  • 12.9 Kellogg Co.

  • 12.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • 12.11 Monster Energy Co.

  • 12.12 Nestle SA

  • 12.13 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 12.14 Russell Stover Chocolates

  • 12.15 The Coca Cola Co.

  • 12.16 The Hershey Co.

  • 12.17 The Kraft Heinz Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

