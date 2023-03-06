Sugar-free food and beverages market to grow by 9.18% Y-O-Y in 2023; Demand for naturally derived sweeteners will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar-free food and beverages market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., Wells Enterprises Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: End-user (Supermarkets or hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online stores, and Specialty stores), Product (Sugar-free beverages, Sugar-free dairy products, Sugar-free confectionery, Sugar-free bakery, and Sugar-free ice-creams), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the sugar-free food and beverages market, request a sample report
In 2017, the sugar-free food and beverages market was valued at USD 51.85 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 23.04 billion. The sugar-free food and beverages market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.13 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 9.53% according to Technavio.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
Sugar-free food and beverages market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Global Sugar-free food and beverages market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Atkinson Candy Co. - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include candies, gums, chocolates, and various other sweeteners.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include chocolates made with maltitol, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, milk, soy lecithin (emulsifier), artificial flavor, milk, and soy.
Flowers Foods Inc. - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include breads that are made with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup.
General Mills Inc. - The company offers sugar free food and beverages that include chocolates that are made with maltitol Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Polydextrose, Sorbitol, Maltodextrin, Isomalt, and Cocoa Processed With Alkali.
Sugar-free food and beverages market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Growing influence of online retailing
Demand for naturally derived sweeteners
Product premiumization
KEY challenges –
Lower acceptance due to ambiguity on safety profile of artificial sweeteners
Taste issues with artificial sweeteners
Stringent regulations and health claim validations
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The sugar-free food and beverages market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this sugar-free food and beverages market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sugar-free food and beverages market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the sugar-free food and beverages market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the sugar-free food and beverages market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sugar-free food and beverages market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The dietary fiber market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,174.39 million. The growing demand for fiber supplements is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent food regulations may impede the market growth.
The plant-based protein products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.57% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,138.42 million. The expanding global vegan population base is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of functional foods may impede the market growth.
Sugar-Free Food And Beverages Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
179
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.53%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 40.13 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.18
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, Italy, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Atkinson Candy Co., Britvic Plc, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Jones Soda Co., Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Energy Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Russell Stover Chocolates, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global sugar-free food and beverages market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Supermarkets or hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Sugar-free beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Sugar-free dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Sugar-free confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Sugar-free bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Sugar-free ice-creams - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Atkinson Candy Co.
12.4 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG
12.5 Flowers Foods Inc.
12.6 General Mills Inc.
12.7 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
12.8 Jones Soda Co.
12.9 Kellogg Co.
12.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
12.11 Monster Energy Co.
12.12 Nestle SA
12.13 PepsiCo Inc.
12.14 Russell Stover Chocolates
12.15 The Coca Cola Co.
12.16 The Hershey Co.
12.17 The Kraft Heinz Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sugar-free-food-and-beverages-market-to-grow-by-9-18-y-o-y-in-2023-demand-for-naturally-derived-sweeteners-will-drive-growth---technavio-301738317.html
SOURCE Technavio