Sugar Free Ice Cream Market records a CAGR of 9.48% by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sugar-free ice cream market is set to grow by USD 1.58 bn between 2021 and 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.48%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Expanding the global health enthusiast population base, new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current options, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis
Distribution Channel
Geography
Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The global sugar-free ice cream market is fragmented due to several vendors operating in the market. Vendors mainly compete in the market by introducing new sugar-free ice cream products, expanding their presence through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and launching marketing campaigns. Vendors are focusing on the diversification of their businesses and positioning their products, which will contribute to the significant growth of the global sugar-free ice cream market during the forecast period.
The major players dominating the global market are Arctic Zero Inc., Beyond Better Foods LLC, Danone SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hershey Creamery Co., KetoPint, Kroger Co., Lotte Corp, Mammoth Creameries, Nestle SA, Rebel Creamery LLC, Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
The sugar-free ice cream market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The health benefits of sugar-free ice cream will offer immense growth opportunities. However, artificial sweeteners may not be reliable and will hamper market growth.
Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist sugar-free ice cream market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the sugar-free ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the sugar-free ice cream market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sugar-free ice cream market vendors
Sugar Free Ice Cream Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48%
Market growth 2022-2026
$1.58 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.39
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Italy, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arctic Zero Inc., Beyond Better Foods LLC, Danone SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hershey Creamery Co., KetoPint, Kroger Co., Lotte Corp, Mammoth Creameries, Nestle SA, Rebel Creamery LLC, Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Beyond Better Foods LLC
10.4 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
10.5 Hershey Creamery Co.
10.6 Kroger Co.
10.7 Lotte Corp
10.8 Mammoth Creameries
10.9 Nestle SA
10.10 Turkey Hill Dairy
10.11 Unilever PLC
10.12 Wells Enterprises Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
