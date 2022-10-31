U.S. markets closed

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market records a CAGR of 9.48% by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sugar-free ice cream market is set to grow by USD 1.58 bn between 2021 and 2026, registering a CAGR of  9.48%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Expanding the global health enthusiast population base, new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current options, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2022-2026

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Free Sample Report.

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample report now!

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global sugar-free ice cream market is fragmented due to several vendors operating in the market. Vendors mainly compete in the market by introducing new sugar-free ice cream products, expanding their presence through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and launching marketing campaigns. Vendors are focusing on the diversification of their businesses and positioning their products, which will contribute to the significant growth of the global sugar-free ice cream market during the forecast period.

The major players dominating the global market are Arctic Zero Inc., Beyond Better Foods LLC, Danone SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hershey Creamery Co., KetoPint, Kroger Co., Lotte Corp, Mammoth Creameries, Nestle SA, Rebel Creamery LLC, Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The sugar-free ice cream market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The health benefits of sugar-free ice cream will offer immense growth opportunities. However, artificial sweeteners may not be reliable and will hamper market growth.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sugar-free ice cream market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sugar-free ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sugar-free ice cream market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sugar-free ice cream market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:
Baby Puffs and Snacks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the baby puffs and snacks market segmentation by product (baby puffs and baby snacks) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers emergency food market segmentation by product type (ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, infant food, dried food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.39

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Italy, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arctic Zero Inc., Beyond Better Foods LLC, Danone SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hershey Creamery Co., KetoPint, Kroger Co., Lotte Corp, Mammoth Creameries, Nestle SA, Rebel Creamery LLC, Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Beyond Better Foods LLC

  • 10.4 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

  • 10.5 Hershey Creamery Co.

  • 10.6 Kroger Co.

  • 10.7 Lotte Corp

  • 10.8 Mammoth Creameries

  • 10.9 Nestle SA

  • 10.10 Turkey Hill Dairy

  • 10.11 Unilever PLC

  • 10.12 Wells Enterprises Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Global Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2022-2026
