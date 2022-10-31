Sugar Free Ice Cream Market records a CAGR of 9.48% by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sugar-free ice cream market is set to grow by USD 1.58 bn between 2021 and 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.48%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Expanding the global health enthusiast population base, new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current options, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2022-2026

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Free Sample Report.

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample report now!

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global sugar-free ice cream market is fragmented due to several vendors operating in the market. Vendors mainly compete in the market by introducing new sugar-free ice cream products, expanding their presence through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and launching marketing campaigns. Vendors are focusing on the diversification of their businesses and positioning their products, which will contribute to the significant growth of the global sugar-free ice cream market during the forecast period.

The major players dominating the global market are Arctic Zero Inc., Beyond Better Foods LLC, Danone SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hershey Creamery Co., KetoPint, Kroger Co., Lotte Corp, Mammoth Creameries, Nestle SA, Rebel Creamery LLC, Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The sugar-free ice cream market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The health benefits of sugar-free ice cream will offer immense growth opportunities. However, artificial sweeteners may not be reliable and will hamper market growth.

Story continues

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist sugar-free ice cream market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sugar-free ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sugar-free ice cream market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sugar-free ice cream market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Baby Puffs and Snacks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the baby puffs and snacks market segmentation by product (baby puffs and baby snacks) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers emergency food market segmentation by product type (ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, infant food, dried food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Sugar Free Ice Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arctic Zero Inc., Beyond Better Foods LLC, Danone SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hershey Creamery Co., KetoPint, Kroger Co., Lotte Corp, Mammoth Creameries, Nestle SA, Rebel Creamery LLC, Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever PLC, Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Wells Enterprises Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Beyond Better Foods LLC

10.4 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

10.5 Hershey Creamery Co.

10.6 Kroger Co.

10.7 Lotte Corp

10.8 Mammoth Creameries

10.9 Nestle SA

10.10 Turkey Hill Dairy

10.11 Unilever PLC

10.12 Wells Enterprises Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Sugar Free Ice Cream Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sugar-free-ice-cream-market-records-a-cagr-of-9-48-by-2026--segmentation-by-distribution-channel-and-geography---technavio-301662334.html

SOURCE Technavio