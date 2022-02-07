U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,489.04
    -11.49 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,053.94
    -35.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,046.74
    -51.27 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.79
    +11.43 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.55
    -0.76 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.40
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.51 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0720
    -0.1280 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,934.27
    +2,275.62 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.64
    +23.89 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    +71.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Sugar Market 2022: U.S. Prices to Drop 4% Due to Rising Supply - IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·3 min read

In 2022, U.S. sugar prices are forecast to easy 4% y/y with support measures from the American government and expected sufficient global supply. Last year, the average retail refined sugar price in America jumped by 8% y/y to 68.4 cents per pound.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugar prices in the U.S. rose tangibly last year, although domestic production increased significantly during that period, a new report from IndexBox states. In 2021, the average retail refined sugar price in the U.S. amounted to 68.4 cents per pound, increasing by 8%. This was the highest spike in annual retail sugar prices since 2011.

American beet and cane sugar production rose by 10% y/y to 8.3M tonnes last year. Yield per harvested sugarbeet area increased by 13% y/y to 33.2 tonnes per acre. Combined with supply chain disruptions related to the Ida hurricane, rising energy and logistics costs has contributed to the sugar price growth. Imports into the U.S. amounted to 1.6M tonnes in Q1-Q3 2021, dropping by -11% compared to the same period 2020.

This year, U.S. sugar prices are forecast to ease by approx. 4% y/y due to expected stable supply in the global market and support measures provided by the American government. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the following actions to increase available sugar supplies to the U.S. market: increasing the Overall Allotment Quantity in 2022, transferring allocations from beet processors with surplus allocation to those with deficit allocation, and boosting raw cane sugar imports from Mexico.

U.S. Sugar Imports by Country

In 2020, the amount of sugar imported into the U.S. expanded to 2.4M tonnes, picking up by 2.4% against 2019. In value terms, supplies totaled $1.2B.

Mexico (735K tonnes), Brazil (404K tonnes) and the Dominican Republic (212K tonnes) were the main suppliers of sugar imports to the U.S., together comprising 57% of total imports.

In 2020, supplies from Brazil grew twofold, while imports from the other countries experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Mexico ($423M) constituted the largest supplier of sugar to the U.S., comprising 34% of total imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Brazil ($185M), with a 15% share of total imports. It was followed by the Dominican Republic, with a 9.5% share.

The average sugar import price stood at $525 per tonne in 2020, surging by 1.6% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Colombia ($850 per tonne), while the price for Guatemala ($422 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. In 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Philippines, while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Sudzucker AG, Cosan SA Industria & Comercio, British Sugar Plc, Tereos Internacional SA, Mitr Phol Sugar Corp., Nordzucker Gmbh & Co KG, Louis Dreyfus, Wilmar International Ltd., Thai Roong Ruang Sugar Group, Turkiye Seker Fabrikalari, Biosev, Cargill, ASR Group International, Michigan Sugar Company, Copersucar, Atvos Agroindustrial, Zilor, Sao Martinho, Lincoln Junquiera, Usina Coruripe, Usina Santa Terezinha, Redra Agroindustrial

Sources

U.S. - Sugar - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World - Sugar - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

U.S. Beet Sugar Market. Analysis and Forecast to 2025

U.S. Cane Sugar Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025

World - Raw Cane and Beet Sugar In Solid Form - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Frontier, Spirit Airlines still going to be ‘hassle to use’ after merger deal, strategist says

    Boyd Group International President Mike Boyd joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines' plans to merge in a carrier deal valued at $6.6 billion and what the merger will mean for the airline industry.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Ga

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil Drops After Scorching Rally as Markets Eye Iran Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped to trade near $90 a barrel, taking a breather from a rally that’s propelled crude to its highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Higher: Markets WrapFutures in New York fell as much as 1.7% on

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • Alphabet, PayPal and 7 Other Stocks That Can Thrive in a Labor Shortage

    Happy workers lead to happy investors, according to nonprofit Just Capital abides by. Alphabet and PayPal are among the companies treat workers well.

  • 5 popular financial rules you might want to ditch

    Even experienced investors might rely on maxims that are outdated and no longer serving your financial well-being.

  • Devon Energy Prospers With Rising Energy Prices

    The improving macroeconomic environment suggests the company is entering a growth phase

  • McDonald's Menu: Would You Like Fries With That? (You May Be Out of Luck)

    McDonald's is adjusting its menu globally after facing a shortage of one of its customers' favorite items.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • USDA to spend $1 billion to promote climate-friendly agriculture

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion in pilot projects that promote farming, ranching and forestry practices that cut greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store climate-warming carbon, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters. The agency is due to announce the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program later on Monday. The program will tap funds from the USDA's Commodity Credit Corporation, which provides up to $30 billion annually from the U.S. Treasury to help stabilize agricultural product prices and support farm income.

  • China May Need to Rebuild Its Oil Stockpiles, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices, already up around 20% this year, could be boosted by China potentially replenishing its inventories and financial investors increasing their long positions, according to Vitol Group.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $18

  • 5G Stocks To Buy: China Growth Slows But Rest-Of-World Catching Up

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending this year - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen does not expect the global shortage of semiconductors to end this year although it should further ease slightly in the second half, a board member was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. "The volatile situation will affect us at least beyond the first half of this year," Murat Aksel, the head of procurement on the Volkswagen board said in an interview with Automobilwoche. Carmakers around the world have been hit by a shortage of semiconductors caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions as well as soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.

  • Why the energy price cap is going up when oil firms are making billions in profit

    Tens of millions of British homes will see their energy bills rise by an average of £693 a year from April.

  • Carrier Agrees To Acquire Toshiba's 55% Stake In TCC Joint Venture For ~$870M

    Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) has agreed to acquire Toshiba Corp's (OTC: TOSBF) 55% stake in Toshiba Carrier Corporation (TCC), a variable refrigerant flow (VRF) and light commercial HVAC joint venture. The enterprise value for 55% of TCC shares is around ¥100 billion (~$870 million). Toshiba Carrier was established in 1999, which Toshiba and Carrier own 60% and 40%, respectively. The transaction will include all of TCC's advanced research & development centers and global manufacturing operat

  • See which global business leader most closely shares your views on crypto and Big Tech

    Even among Big Tech’s haters and defenders, there isn't agreement on cryptocurrencies. Answer six questions to find out how your views compare.