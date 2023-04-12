U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.95
    -16.99 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,646.50
    -38.29 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,929.34
    -102.54 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.70
    -12.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.09
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    2,031.70
    +6.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.66
    +0.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4210
    -0.0130 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9690
    -0.1510 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,891.20
    -370.14 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.37
    +3.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,824.84
    +39.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,082.70
    +159.33 (+0.57%)
     

Sugar prices spike to a decade high on rising worries of a global shortage

Filip De Mott
·1 min read
sugar
Photo by Melissa Erichsen/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Sugar prices have jumped 19% so far this year to hit the highest level in a decade.

  • The surge comes amid growing fears of a global supply shortage.

  • India will not expand its export quota, while other producers do not have strong stockpiles.

Raw sugar prices touched their highest level in a decade, as the prospect of a global supply shock intensified.

Prices in New York rose as much as 1.9% Wednesday before paring gains, after they jumped 2.6% on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

Sugar prices have surged 19% so far this year. The latest moves come on news that India — a major producer whose shipments are determined by quotas — will not increase exports in the September season.

Meanwhile, stockpiles in Brazil are low, due to a late harvesting start caused by a significantly rainy season. And supplies are also lagging in Europe, Pakistan, Thailand, China and Mexico.

Also affecting sugar prices is Friday's white-sugar contract expiry for May, with many traders expected to close their short positions.

Prices in London for refined white sugar slipped 1% Wednesday. But on Tuesday, they climbed 2.7% to their highest level since 2011. That sent the so-called white premium, the difference between refined and raw sugar, to a record high on Tuesday.

In 2011, the commodity reached a 30-year high after detrimental weather hit global producers and caused a significant deficit.

Read the original article on Business Insider