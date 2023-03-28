Shoppers pay more for Easter eggs amid rising sugar prices - latest updates

Shoppers will pay more for Easter eggs as sugar prices have soared - Andrew Beer/PA

Shoppers are paying more for Easter eggs and treats like hot-crossed buns as soaring sugar prices have pushed food inflation to a fresh record high.

Food prices were up 15pc in March on where they were last year, compared to a 14.5pc year-on-year increase in February, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and NielsenIQ. This marks the highest level of food inflation on record.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson OBE said the rising cost of sugar, which pushed prices for chocolate, sweets and fizzy drinks higher, was partly to blame for the increase.

She added: "As Easter approaches, the rising cost of sugar coupled with high manufacturing costs left some customers with a sour taste."

Sugar prices have doubled in the past two years amid a global supply squeeze, and look set to go higher.

Last summer the National Farmers Union agreed a 48pc price increase for the 2023/2024 sugar beet to be used by British Sugar to offset some of the rising costs for farmers.

Meanwhile, there are fears more sugar will have to be imported into Britain, adding to growing costs, after January's cold snap helped drive a 28pc drop in production at British Sugar, the UK's biggest manufacturer.

The BRC said fruit and vegetable prices also spiked in March as supermarkets were hit with supply issues, which resulted in them rationing how many packs of certain items that customers were able to buy.

Poor weather in Spain and Morocco meant many stores were struggling to source items such as tomatoes and peppers, restrictions were eventually lifted as supplies improved.

Read the latest updates below.

08:12 AM

Markets open higher as banking fears ease

Stock markets have continued their rally after the turmoil of the past few weeks caused by the banking industry.

The FTSE 100 has begun the day 0.6pc higher at 7,517.97 while the FTSE 250 has risen 0.4pc to 18,600.36.

07:49 AM

Johnnie Walker maker Diageo hires first female boss

Spirits giant Diageo has appointed its first female chief executive after announcing the retirement of Sir Ivan Menezes after a decade in the top job.

Story continues

Debra Crew will step up from her current position as chief operating officer and lead the FTSE 100-listed business from July 1.

Mr Menezes joined Diageo, which owns brands including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, when it formed in 1997 and has spent more than 25 years in senior positions.

Javier Ferran, Diageo's chairman, said:

The board is enormously grateful for Ivan's contribution over the past decade. Under his stewardship, Diageo has consistently delivered a truly impressive performance to become one of the most respected businesses in the world. The board has diligently planned for Ivan's successor, and we are delighted to have appointed a leader of Debra's calibre to the role. I have no doubt that Diageo is in the right hands for the next phase of its growth.

Debra Crew will become the first female chief executive of Diageo

07:46 AM

Ocado sales fall as customers buy less

Online grocer Ocado has said its retail business remains on track to return to full-year profit as it posted a rise in first quarter sales despite ongoing "challenging" trading.

The group said its retail arm, which is run as a joint venture with high street giant Marks & Spencer, delivered a 3.4pc rise in revenues to £583.7m over the 13 weeks to February 26.

But with price inflation stripped out, sales by volume are still falling as customers buy less per shop.

It said average basket sizes fell 7.5pc to 45 items, offset by an 8.3pc surge in average selling prices amid surging food inflation.

Ocado stuck to its full-year guidance, reiterating it expects the retail business to remain loss making in its first half, but hopes to swing out of the red by the year end as sales growth recovers, leaving it with marginal underlying earnings growth for the full year.

Ocado - REUTERS/Matthew Childs

07:40 AM

William Hill will pay record fines as gambler spends £23k in 20 minutes

Three gambling businesses owned by William Hill will pay a total of £19.2m for "widespread and alarming" social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures, the Gambling Commission has announced.

The failures of social responsibility at William Hill businesses included allowing one customer to open a new account and spend £23,000 in 20 minutes.

Another was allowed to open an account and spend £18,000 in 24 hours and a third able to spend £32,500 over two days - all without any checks.

The "settlement" is the largest in the Gambling Commission's history. Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes said:

When we launched this investigation the failings we uncovered were so widespread and alarming serious consideration was given to licence suspension. However, because the operator immediately recognised their failings and worked with us to swiftly implement improvements, we instead opted for the largest enforcement payment in our history.

WHG (International) Limited, which runs williamhill.com, will pay £12.5m.

Mr Green Limited, which runs mrgreen.com, will pay £3.7m and William Hill Organisation Limited, which operates 1,344 gambling premises across Britain, will pay £3m.

William Hill will pay record fines to the Gambling Commission - REUTERS/Neil Hall

07:18 AM

Weaker pound pushes up food prices

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said prices also went up as imports became more expensive thanks to a weaker pound.

Retail editor Hannah Boland has the details:

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said shop price inflation had not yet peaked, although rises could start to ease as the UK enters its growing season and more British produce makes it onto shelves. She added: "Wider inflation is expected to remain high. Retailers continue to work hard to keep prices, particularly of essentials, as low as possible by expanding value ranges and offering discounts for vulnerable groups." Higher costs have forced several supermarkets, including Morrisons, into a price war in order to retain customers. Waitrose earlier this month said it was trimming back ranges amid pressure to cut costs in the face of inflation which had "hit like a hurricane". Despite this, overall, retailers upped their prices by 0.8pc in March compared to February across their ranges of food and non-food items.

07:15 AM

Good morning

Shop price inflation reached a new high in March amid warnings that soaring food costs are yet to peak.

Shop prices are now 8.9pc higher than they were a year ago, up from February's 8.4pc increase, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ index.

Overall food inflation accelerated to 15pc, up from 14.5pc last month, while the price of fresh food is now 17pc higher than last March - the highest rate on record.

5 things to start your day

1) Early retirement has forced up inflation, says Andrew Bailey | Bank of England Governor warns that the shrinking workforce has pushed prices and interest rates higher

2) Binance threatened with US trading ban after alleged terror payments | Legal action against world's biggest crypto trading company sparks 4pc drop in Bitcoin

3) Treasury abandons plans for NFT | Proposal to create a state-backed token will be kept 'under review'

4) Unlock £50bn pension investments using post-Brexit freedoms, Treasury urged | Scrapping red tape could help plug a funding gap backing British business, Lord Mayor of London says

5) Wind power boom faces supply crunch amid parts shortage | Supply chain bottlenecks could stall developments in Europe and the US

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly higher as investors got some relief from worries over troubled US banks with a planned takeover of failed Silicon Valley Bank.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1pc to 7,036.20. South Korea's Kospi added 0.4pc to 2,419.43.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose nearly 0.4pc to 19,644.68, while the Shanghai Composite inched up less than 0.1pc to 3,249.39.

However, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.1pc to 27,456.98.

Wall Street was boosted by bank stocks which rose on renewed hopes that the turmoil in the sector will be contained following the buyout of Silicon Valley Bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6pc to 32,432.08, the S&P 500 gained 0.2pc to 3,977.53 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5pc to 11,768.84.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury climbed to around 3.54pc, while the interest rate-sensitive two-year jumped to 4.02pc. The inverted yield curve - where the short-term rate is higher than the long-term - continues to signal a downturn ahead.