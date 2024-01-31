Sugar Twist Trinkets partaking in entrepreneur competition. Plus, some vacated buildings for sale.

Truman McNitt, 11, holds a bath toy set at his store Sugar Twist Trinkets, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis. The store, the creation of McNitt is housed inside Olivu 426 in Sheboygan.

SHEBOYGAN — First imagined as a seasonal holiday shop, Sugar Twist Trinkets' founder is gearing up for more business and a junior leadership competition.

Truman McNitt, 11, started the sweet treat and toy business last year with the help of his mom, Caitlin Brotz-McNitt, owner of Olivu 426.

Sugar Twist Trinkets operated out of Brotz-McNitt's office in the store, 502 N. Eighth St., selling cotton candy and toys and trinkets, like slime and Neato! Catch Balls.

While the pop-up isn’t operating out of the office anymore, Brotz-McNitt said they are converting part of the back facility into a commercial kitchen to continue making treats like cotton candy and freeze-dried candy. They'll be for sale online and at the store in Truman’s Sugar Twist Trinket Corner.

McNitt was also named one of four finalists in the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin’s Young Entrepreneur Competition. He will pitch his business before a panel of judges in March for the chance to win a $10,000 scholarship.

Sugar Twist Trinkets offers fun things such as freeze dried candy as seen, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Closed bank branches not sold yet

The U.S. Bank drive-thru branch building, 611 Center Ave., and Wells Fargo branch building, 636 Wisconsin Ave., have not yet been sold since closing last fall.

A spokesperson said U.S. Bank is maintaining the building and marketing it to potential buyers. The former Wells Fargo building is listed for sale and possible redevelopment.

Sheboygan still has several U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo locations, including South 12th Street and Calumet Drive, respectively.

Sign up for the Streetwise newsletter Click here to get all the business openings and closings news right in your inbox

Nemschoff Chairs plant still up for sale

The former 208,000-square-foot Nemschoff Chairs plant on Julson Court has not been sold yet, according to land sale records and Kris Marubio, vice president of communications for MillerKnoll, former parent company of Nemschoff Chairs.

She did not have more information about prospective buyers.

Children's museum director resigns: Director of Above & Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan resigns

Story continues

The plant closed at the end of September 2023, resulting in the layoff of 161 employees. Marubio previously told the Sheboygan Press local operations would be spread to other facilities.

Nemschoff Chairs operated in the city for about 73 years, switching from family ownership to public ownership by Herman Miller in 2009. Herman Miller merged with Michigan-based Knoll, Inc. in 2021.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sugar Twist Trinkets, Nemschoff Chairs: Sheboygan business updates