Sugarbud Announces Partnership with ROSE LifeScience and Entry into Québec

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Sales, Marketing, Supply and Distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE") for the Province of Québec.



Supply Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, Sugarbud will be partnering with ROSE to bring Sugarbud grown premium craft cannabis to the province of Québec under the ROSE brand ELEKT Cannabis. The Agreement with ROSE is subject to customary regulatory and new product notification requirements.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with ROSE to bring select Sugarbud grown premium craft cannabis strains to the province of Québec under the ELEKT Cannabis brand. The entire ROSE team is committed to delivering exceptional cannabis products and services to Québecers and we are very proud to be collaborating with ROSE directly to do so," – stated Sugarbud President and CEO, John Kondrosky.

"We are excited with the opportunity to introduce unique genetics to the Québec market and to partner with Sugarbud, a cannabis company that brings Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select craft cannabis. What’s even more exciting for us is the ability to involve the consumers in this, thanks to this partnership we were able to give Québecers the opportunity to vote on the strain, we truly involved consumers in the product selection process to ensure we meet their needs,” said Davide Zaffino, President and Chief Executive Officer at ROSE LifeScience Inc.

The first Sugarbud grown strain to launch under the ELEKT Cannabis brand – Krypto Chronic #2 – is already available for recreational purchase throughout Québec.

About Sugarbud

www.sugarbud.ca

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, Yukon Territory and nationally to registered medical patients through CannMart.com.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

www.roselifescience.ca

As a private Québec company founded by a group of seasoned executives with extensive experience in highly regulated industries, ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Québec benefits from the responsible production, sale and consumption of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing and logistics, ROSE plays a key role in the Québec market. ROSE not only produces remarkable cannabis, but also offers complete marketing service to selected producers to encourage a diversified offer on the Québec market. ROSE is also the company behind the micro-producer collective DLYS.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

