U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.34
    +2.93 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0096 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3325
    -0.0096 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9050
    -0.0850 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,128.50
    +1,022.66 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.59
    +9.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Sugarbud Announces Preliminary Q4 2021 Results, Corporate Update and 2022 Outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBUDD
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDD) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce certain preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for Q4 2021 and provide Management comments regarding the Company’s outlook for 2022.

Q4 2021 Results and Corporate Operating Update

"2021 was a pivotal year for the Company and our commercial growth overall as an emerging leader in Canadian Craft Cannabis. Over the course of our first full year of commercial operations, we established a strong platform for future profitable growth through a combination of relentless focus on delighting our target consumers and an efficient, demand-driven operating model," stated Sugarbud CEO John Kondrosky.

2021 Highlights

  • Record Grams Sold | Consistent with previous guidance, the Company shipped between 120,000 – 140,000 grams of dried cannabis for Q4 2021 and between 385,000g – 405,000g during 2021; representing a year over year increase of between 530% – 562% (~385,000g – 405,000g in FY 2021 vs. 61,236g in FY 2020).

  • Record Revenue | Consistent with previous guidance, the Company achieved strong, double digit, sequential quarter over quarter growth in Q4, 2021 and realized gross revenue of between $750,000 – $850,000 for the quarter and full year gross revenue of between $2,400,000 – $2,500,000; representing a year over year increase of between 350% – 368% (~$2,400,000 – $2,500,000 in FY 2021 vs. $535,756 in FY 2020).

  • Strong Quarterly Gross Profit | Despite continued industry-wide price compression, Sugarbud continues to gain leverage on gross margin through a very disciplined approach to product pricing, internal cost control and operating efficiency.

  • Cost Control and Operational Stability | The Company’s focused and disciplined approach to efficient and high-quality cultivation continues to gain momentum. The Company continues to keep general overhead well under control despite doubling net revenue.

  • Improved Genetic Strength and Cultivation Outcomes | Sugarbud successfully crossed the 30% potency barrier for the first time on a commercial batch whilst maintaining critical total quality attributes such as high terpene profiles. The Company launched its first commercial 30%+ cultivar - GMO Cookies in late Q4 2021.

  • Expanded Market Access | Sugarbud received approval from Health Canada for its amended license permitting the sale of cannabis extract, edible and topical products in Q3 2021. Sugarbud is now amongst a handful of craft cannabis LPs able to directly sell both its dried flower and expanded portfolio of exceptional craft Cannabis 2.0 products to all authorized provincial and territorial distributors/retailers as well as registered medical patients nationwide.

  • Expanded Distribution and Reach | Throughout the first half of 2021, the Company firmly established clear routes to all of Canada’s major markets. Sugarbud products are now available to recreational consumers across 7 provinces and territories – encompassing over 96% of the established Canadian retail network – and to registered medical patients nationwide.

  • Product Portfolio Expansion | The Company added 9 new dried flower and 2 new Cannabis 2.0 product SKU’s to the Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection in 2021 including 3 Sugarbud exclusive cultivars – Mule Fuel, Krypto Chronic #2 and Bahama Blizzard #11.

We are very encouraged by the commercial momentum in product sales we saw across every one of our target markets over the latter half of 2021. We are rapidly establishing a strong brand identity and reputation as a leader in the Craft Cannabis space, and we believe that our results to date have us well-positioned to continue to expand our market share and accelerate profitable revenue growth in 2022,” added Mr. Kondrosky.

Independent Analyst Report – Forecasts $4.75 share price by 2023

READ RESEARCH CAPITAL CORPORATION COVERAGE HERE

Outlook for 2022 - Catalysts for Growth

Record Volume and Revenue | The Company remains on pace to continue the trend of strong sequential quarter over quarter growth and expects to ship between 140,000 – 160,000 grams of dried cannabis and record gross revenue of between $850,000 – $1,000,000 in Q1, 2022.

In order to fully realize and accelerate growth throughout 2022, the Company will continue to leverage existing operational and commercial capacity for growth by:

  • Building up and around Sugarbud's rapidly growing connection to its retail partners and consumers to increase the penetration and adoption of the Company’s existing products in current target markets.

  • Expanding the size and penetration of the Company’s product portfolio within major markets including Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

  • Leveraging the quality of its exceptional dried flower portfolio to expand into complimentary Cannabis 2.0 products; such as high-terpene, full-flavored solventless extracted inhalable extracts.

  • Continuing to build product excellence around the Company’s genetic portfolio and investing in targeted new product and portfolio development to accelerate growth.

  • Continuing to maintain and adhere to strong financial discipline and operating controls that management believes will continue to deliver superior operating results. Instead of focusing on rapid expansion and scale-up, the Company continues to approach future scale using a self-sustaining revenue first model - that both places a priority on a healthy balance sheet and supports controlled future expansion.

  • Operationally the Company has the existing capacity to achieve its current business objectives for the balance of 2022, however the Company does recognize that in order to really be a leader in the craft cannabis segment, some reasonable amount of scale will be required. Consequently, Sugarbud maintains an agile and scalable operating model and has several facility build-out options which it can quickly deploy as market demand requires. The Company also continues to actively review opportunities to expand its scale and reach to consumers through inorganic M&A driven means.

READ WINTER 2022 CORPORATE PRESENTATION HERE

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is a consumer-driven craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and nationally to registered medical patients through MendoCannabis.ca. Sugarbud products are also distributed in the Province of Quebec through ROSE LifeScience Inc.’s ("ROSE") pursuant to a previously announced Sales, Marketing, Supply and Distribution Agreement between ROSE and the Company.

We Take Pride.

We Take Our Time.

Experience The Difference.


CONTACTS:

John Kondrosky
Chief Executive Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (604) 499-7847
E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Moulson
Chief Financial Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Tel: (778) 388-8700
E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca

Websites:
http://www.sugarbud.ca/
http://craftcannabiscollection.ca

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: Sugarbud's assessment of future plans, operations and cannabis cultivation and processing, including sales, marketing and distribution opportunities; product quality; the development, production, sale and distribution of Sugarbud's Craft Cannabis Collection, including new product lines and the properties, characteristics and launch timing thereof; the expected timing of retail availability of new products, including in the Province of Ontario; future growth; and customer satisfaction. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Sugarbud. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although Sugarbud believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: currently contemplated expansion and development plans may cease or otherwise change; production of cannabis may be lower than expected; ability to ship cannabis products may be lower than expected; demand for Sugarbud's products may be lower than anticipated; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; failure to maintain consumer brand recognition and loyalty of customers; reliance on relationships with wholesalers and retailers for distribution of products and failure to maintain strategic business relationships; intense competition, including from illicit sources; uncertainty and continued evolution of markets; product liability litigation; reliance on information technology; infringement on intellectual property; failure to benefit from partnerships; sensitivity of end-customers to increased sales taxes and economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government actions, initiatives and policies and the execution and impact thereof; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; the size of the medical marijuana market and the recreational marijuana market; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; construction delays; risks inherent in the agricultural business, such as insects, plant diseases and similar agricultural risks which can have a significant impact on the size and quality of the harvest of cannabis crops; competition from other industry participants; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by Sugarbud with securities regulatory authorities. In addition, the Company cautions that current global uncertainty with respect to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and variant strains of the virus, and its effect on the broader global economy may continue to have a significant negative effect on the Company. While the precise impact of the COVID-19 virus on the Company remain unknown, rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus may continue to have a material adverse effect on global economic activity and can result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. Please refer to Sugarbud's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for additional risk factors relating to Sugarbud, which can be accessed under Sugarbud's profile on www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable laws, Sugarbud does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Unaudited Financial Information. Certain financial and operating results included in this press release, including shipping volumes, growth and revenue, are based on unaudited estimated results. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the Company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and changes could be material.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Jumped as Much as 13.5% Today

    Shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA), one of the world's largest aluminum companies, rose as much as 13.5% on Tuesday. The move appears to be a response to the company's presentation at an industry conference, from which there was one really notable takeaway. Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum maker, offering the aluminum inputs bauxite and alumina as well as finished aluminum.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After Its Alarming Earnings Report?

    Until now, gaming has been the company's unstoppable growth engine, but it may be running out of gas.

  • Novavax: 2022 Could Be a ‘Transformational Year,’ Says Analyst

    Investors might have been disappointed with Novavax’s (NVAX) latest quarterly results, but Jefferies analyst Roger Song thinks a “transformational year” could be in the cards for the vaccine maker. “While next few Q's commercial/regulatory/clinical execution remains key, we could start to see big promise coming to fruition,” the analyst opined following the Q4’s print. That is despite misses on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue declined 20.5% year-over-year to $222.2 million, falling $109.59

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Dow sheds almost 600 points, U.S. stocks end sharply lower as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Steel Producer Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 91

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 91 Tuesday. Decades of market research reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating of at least 80 at the beginning of a new climb. Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock A Buy?

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.