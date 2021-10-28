U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. Announces the Launch of Two New High-Potency, High-Terpene Strains

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
·7 min read
In this article:
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT,) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the further expansion of their Craft Cannabis Collection with the launch of - GMO Cookies – and another Sugarbud exclusive - Bahama Blizzard #11. Both strains are distinct, high-potency, high-terpene phenotypes with a total THC range between 21-31% and terpene profiles between 2-4%. GMO Cookies, in particular, is a key milestone for Sugarbud – as Sugarbud successfully crosses the 30% potency barrier for the first time on a commercial batch.

Sugarbud GMO Cookies was created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and classic Chemdawg cultivars. This indica-dominant hybrid strain will provide consumers with exceptionally high potency and beautiful textured aromas. The buds are thin, long, open-structured and delicate, with a mix of olive green and purple, accentuated by orange hairs and a sugary coat of shimmering trichomes. Sugarbud’s GMO Cookies presents the classic aromas of musty cellars, savory garlic, sweet spice, and earthy coffee. Consumers can expect a total THC range of between 22-31% with a total terpene profile of between 2-4%.

Sugarbud Bahama Blizzard #11 is yet another delightfully complex and exclusive cultivar; phenotyped from the Sugarbud genetic library. Created through the cross of Caribbean Cooler x Jet Fuel Gelato, Bahama Blizzard #11 has triangle-shaped, olive green buds with purple undertones, dark amber airs and rich crystal-like trichomes. Consumers can expect well-defined aromas of sweet confectionary, pine, lemon citrus, floral and fuel. Total THC will range between 21-26% with a terpene profile of between 2-4%.

"We are producing exceptional top-quality products for a very intelligent consumer," Sugarbud President and CEO, John Kondrosky notes. "We recognize that our consumers have different interests, diverse hobbies, busy jobs and are pursuing all kinds of things to make their lives even fuller. We understand that we must work hard to find and earn a place in their busy day. Our latest strains represent yet another significant step forward in the evolution of our consumer focused product development,” continued Mr. Kondrosky.

"In addition to maintaining the high quality and total value experience consumers have come to expect from Sugarbud products, with GMO Cookies we have successfully crossed the 30% potency barrier for the first time on a commercial batch - once gain setting a new tone for product excellence. Our House-Style and approach to premium craft cannabis has, from the very start, emphasized a total consumer experience - focusing on dense sugary buds, exceptional terpene forward aromas and smooth flavors. It is this commitment to total product excellence that sets us apart from many of our competitors. We pay close attention to the details and we pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional first impression and top-quality product experience to our consumers each and every time," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

The Company expects their first commercial batches of GMO Cookies and Bahama Blizzard #11 will available in 3.5g Flower and 3 x 0.5g Pre-Roll formats nationwide to both registered medical patients through Cannmart.com and through select provincially authorized retailers by mid-November.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is a consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and nationally to registered medical patients through CannMart.com.

We Take Pride. We Take Our Time.

Experience The Difference.

CONTACTS:

John Kondrosky
Chief Executive Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (604) 499-7847
E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Moulson
Chief Financial Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Tel: (778) 388-8700
E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca


Websites:
http://www.sugarbud.ca/
http://craftcannabiscollection.ca

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: Sugarbud's assessment of future plans, operations and cannabis cultivation and processing, including sales, marketing and distribution opportunities; product quality; the development, production, sale and distribution of Sugarbud's Craft Cannabis Collection, including new product lines and the characteristics thereof; future growth; and customer satisfaction. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Sugarbud. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although Sugarbud believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: currently contemplated expansion and development plans may cease or otherwise change; production of cannabis may be lower than expected; ability to ship cannabis products may be lower than expected; demand for Sugarbud's products may be lower than anticipated; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; failure to maintain consumer brand recognition and loyalty of customers; reliance on relationships with wholesalers and retailers for distribution of products and failure to maintain strategic business relationships; intense competition, including from illicit sources; uncertainty and continued evolution of markets; product liability litigation; reliance on information technology; infringement on intellectual property; failure to benefit from partnerships; sensitivity of end-customers to increased sales taxes and economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government actions, initiatives and policies and the execution and impact thereof; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; the size of the medical marijuana market and the recreational marijuana market; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; construction delays; risks inherent in the agricultural business, such as insects, plant diseases and similar agricultural risks which can have a significant impact on the size and quality of the harvest of cannabis crops; competition from other industry participants; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by Sugarbud with securities regulatory authorities. In addition, the Company cautions that current global uncertainty with respect to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its effect on the broader global economy may continue to have a significant negative effect on the Company. While the precise impact of the COVID-19 virus on the Company remain unknown, rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus may continue to have a material adverse effect on global economic activity, and can result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. Please refer to Sugarbud's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for additional risk factors relating to Sugarbud, which can be accessed under Sugarbud's profile on www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable laws, Sugarbud does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


