U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.07
    +69.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.84
    +422.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,139.76
    +348.84 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.48
    +0.41 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.20
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6800
    +0.0840 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,264.64
    +1,736.29 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.51
    +27.92 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,404.17
    +538.98 (+2.01%)
     

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBUDF
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") announces that it will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of a ratio of one hundred pre-consolidation Common Shares for one post-consolidation Common Share (the “Share Consolidation”) effective Friday, February 18, 2022. Following the Share Consolidation, the Company will have a total of 5,699,796 common shares in issue (the “Consolidated Shares”). The Share Consolidation will not change current value or the % ownership each Shareholder has in the Company.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

The Consolidated Shares will trade from the morning of February 18, 2022 under the following ISIN and CUSIP codes:

ISIN: CA8650013094
CUSIP: 865001309

Following the Share Consolidation, the number of outstanding common share purchase warrants, options, or other convertible securities of the Company, including the Listed Warrants (as defined below) and one class of debentures listed on the TSX-V (the “Listed Debentures”), will not be altered; however, the exercise prices and number of shares issuable on the exercise of any warrants, options, or other convertible securities of the Company will be automatically proportionally adjusted on the basis of the 100:1 consolidation ratio. The Listed Warrants and the Listed Debentures will continue to trade under their existing CUSIPs.

Common Share purchase warrants issued by the Company in connection with the Company’s March 16, 2021 public offering of units (the “2021 Warrants”), the Company’s June 24, 2020 public offering of units (the “2020 Warrants”), and the Company’s March 21, 2018 private placement and September 20, 2018 rights offering (the “2018 Warrants”, collectively with the 2021 Warrants and 2020 Warrants, the “Listed Warrants”), respectively, are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). The 2021 Warrants, the 2020 Warrants and the 2018 Warrants trade under stock symbols SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS and SUGR.WT, respectively. The Listed Debentures trade under stock symbol SUGR.DB. As a result of the Share Consolidation (i) the 2021 Warrants will be adjusted in accordance with the terms of the warrant indenture dated March 16, 2021 such that one hundred 2021 Warrants will now be exercisable for one post-consolidation Common Share following the payment of an adjusted exercise price of $8.00, (ii) the 2020 Warrants will be adjusted in accordance with the terms of the warrant indenture dated June 24, 2020 such that one hundred 2020 Warrants will now be exercisable for one post-consolidation Common Share following the payment of an adjusted exercise price of $5.00, and (iii) the 2018 Warrants will be adjusted in accordance with the terms of the warrant indenture dated October 23, 2018 such that one hundred 2018 Warrants will now be exercisable for one post-consolidation Common Share following the payment of an adjusted exercise price of $10.00; and (iv) the Listed Debentures will be adjusted in accordance with the terms of the debenture indenture dated June 24, 2020 such that the conversion price for each post-consolidation Common Share to be issued upon the conversion of the Listed Debentures shall be equal to $10.00.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is a consumer-driven craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and nationally to registered medical patients through MendoCannabis.ca. Sugarbud products are also distributed in the Province of Quebec through ROSE LifeScience Inc.'s ("ROSE") ELEKT Cannabis brand, pursuant to a Sales, Marketing, Supply and Distribution Agreement between ROSE and the Company.

We Take Pride.

We Take Our Time.

Experience The Difference.

CONTACTS:
John Kondrosky
Chief Executive Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (604) 499-7847
E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Moulson
Chief Financial Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Tel: (778) 388-8700
E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca

Websites:
http://www.sugarbud.ca/
http://craftcannabiscollection.ca

Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance, including, but not limited to the Meeting and the Consolidation. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “proposed” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, including, but not limited to, statements concerning the Share Consolidation and the commencement of trading on a post-consolidation basis. Such forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecast or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 84%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Toast stock falls more than 11% after wider quarterly loss

    Shares of Toast Inc. fell more than 11% in the extended session Tuesday after the restaurant-focused payments company reported a mixed quarter, showing a wider per-share loss in the fourth quarter than Wall Street expected but higher revenue. Toast said it earned $2 million, swinging from a net loss of $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. That resulted in a diluted per-share loss of 23 cents a share, compared with a loss of 31 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 111% to $512

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were rebounding today after the company's stock fell off a cliff yesterday. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but Tencent Holdings, a tech giant in China, is a major investor in Sea. The news sent Sea Limited's stock tumbling 17% yesterday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock Could Become a Screaming Buy After Earnings

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a well-known name in the semiconductor industry. The metaverse, which aims to transport users into a three-dimensional world where they can connect and collaborate with each other in real time, will need the support of a company like Applied Materials to expand. Lots of semiconductor chips will be needed to power high-performance computing data centers to serve 3D worlds in real-time, along with devices such as virtual reality headsets, sensors, and haptic gloves.