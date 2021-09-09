U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,498.00
    -14.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,908.00
    -104.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,577.50
    -42.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.20
    -12.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.60
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.13
    +0.99 (+5.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9080
    -0.3520 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,343.69
    +245.82 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.10
    +3.63 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.31
    -93.22 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Sugarbud Expands Product Portfolio In British Columbia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT,) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company’s product portfolio in British Columbia with the launch of two of its most popular craft cannabis strains, Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2.

Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 are both very unique high-potency, high-terpene phenotypes with a total THC range of between 19 to 26 percent and terpene profiles between 2 to 5 percent.

"We are delighted to be expanding our existing product portfolio in British Columbia with these very unique and exciting strains," stated Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky. "In addition to providing B.C. consumers with the potency profiles they are asking for, Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 remain fine examples of our commitment to consumer satisfaction and the house style and approach that has come to define the Sugarbud Craft Cannabis brand - dense sugary buds, exceptional terpene forward aromas and smooth flavors," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

The Company expects both Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 3.5g Dried Flower to be available for purchase online at BCCannabisStores.com, government-run BC Cannabis Stores and private retailers throughout B.C. in early Q4, 2021.

The British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch is responsible for the wholesale distribution of non-medical cannabis to private retailers and is the public retailer of non-medical cannabis throughout the province, under the brand BC Cannabis Stores.

Learn more about The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection here.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Yukon Territory and nationally to registered medical patients through CannMart.com.

CONTACTS:

John Kondrosky
Chief Executive Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (604) 499-7847
E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Moulson
Chief Financial Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Tel: (778) 388-8700
E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca

Websites:
http://www.sugarbud.ca/
http://craftcannabiscollection.ca

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: Sugarbud's assessment of future plans, operations and cannabis cultivation and processing, including sales, marketing and distribution opportunities; product quality; the development, production, sale and distribution of Sugarbud's Craft Cannabis Collection, including new product lines and the characteristics thereof; future growth; and customer satisfaction. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Sugarbud. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although Sugarbud believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: currently contemplated expansion and development plans may cease or otherwise change; production of cannabis may be lower than expected; ability to ship cannabis products may be lower than expected; demand for Sugarbud's products may be lower than anticipated; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; failure to maintain consumer brand recognition and loyalty of customers; reliance on relationships with wholesalers and retailers for distribution of products and failure to maintain strategic business relationships; intense competition, including from illicit sources; uncertainty and continued evolution of markets; product liability litigation; reliance on information technology; infringement on intellectual property; failure to benefit from partnerships; sensitivity of end-customers to increased sales taxes and economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government actions, initiatives and policies and the execution and impact thereof; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; the size of the medical marijuana market and the recreational marijuana market; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; construction delays; risks inherent in the agricultural business, such as insects, plant diseases and similar agricultural risks which can have a significant impact on the size and quality of the harvest of cannabis crops; competition from other industry participants; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by Sugarbud with securities regulatory authorities. In addition, the Company cautions that current global uncertainty with respect to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its effect on the broader global economy may continue to have a significant negative effect on the Company. While the precise impact of the COVID-19 virus on the Company remain unknown, rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus may continue to have a material adverse effect on global economic activity, and can result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. Please refer to Sugarbud's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for additional risk factors relating to Sugarbud, which can be accessed under Sugarbud's profile on www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable laws, Sugarbud does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • China Evergrande shares, bonds dive further on default worries

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Indebted China Evergrande Group's shares and bonds came under fresh pressure on Thursday after reports that it would suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks later this month, and also payments to its wealth management products. Regulators have warned that Evergrande's 1.97 trillion yuan ($304.7 billion) of liabilities could spark broader risks to China's financial system if not stabilised. The company, China's second-largest property developer, said last September its liabilities involve more than 128 banks and over 121 non-banking institutions.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • President Of Moderna Trades $3.93 Million In Company Stock

    Stephen Hoge, President at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 3, Stephen Hoge bought 10,000 Moderna shares at a price of $0.99 per share, for a total of $9,900. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $392.35 to raise a total of $3,923,500 from the sale. Following the transacti

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

    China stocks fell Wednesday as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Gun-Shy Traders Offload China Tech Stocks Again as Rebound Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks led Chinese shares lower on Thursday after Beijing took aim at gaming companies for focusing solely on profit, underscoring the risk of calling a bottom to the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index tumbled 4.5%, the most in six weeks, with Tencent Holdings Ltd. dropping by almost twice that amount in its worst day in more than a month. NetEase Inc. slumped 11% in a decline that accelerated after a report that China would halt approvals for new online games.Thursday’s p

  • EasyJet shares tank as it rejects takeover bid and plans £1.2bn rights issue

    Budget airline loses as much as tenth of its value on Thursday after revealing it turned down a takeover bid.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.