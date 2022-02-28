U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.25
    -67.75 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,555.00
    -439.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,986.50
    -194.00 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.30
    -39.70 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.66
    +5.07 (+5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.40
    +14.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1188
    -0.0083 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.81
    +2.49 (+8.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3386
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5820
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,229.62
    -828.42 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.41
    +1.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.46
    -89.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Sugarbud Launches New High Potency Cultivar – GMO Cookies - In Ontario

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBUDD
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDD) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the further expansion of the Company’s Craft Cannabis Collection in Ontario with the upcoming launch of its first 30%+ THC dried flower product – 3.5g GMO Cookies.

Sugarbud GMO Cookies 3.5g Dried Flower

Sugarbud GMO Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the popular GSC and classic Chemdawg. The buds are thin, long, open-structured and delicate, with a mix of olive green and purple, accentuated by orange hairs and a sugary coat of shimmering trichomes. Sugarbud’s GMO Cookies shows all the classic aromas of musty cellars, savory garlic, sweet spice, and earthy coffee. Total THC will range between 26-32% with a terpene profile of between 2-4%.

"Consumer feedback on our newest cultivar GMO Cookies has been tremendous and we are really excited about bringing this beautiful cultivar to the Ontario market. Our GMO Cookies is yet another outstanding example of our commitment to consumer satisfaction and the house-style and craftsmanship that has come to define Sugarbud Craft Cannabis – dense, sugary buds, exceptional terpene forward aromas and rich smooth flavors," stated Sugarbud President and CEO, John Kondrosky.

"We remain very pleased with the progress of our growing partnership with the OCS and continued expansion of our Craft Cannabis Collection throughout the Province of Ontario," added Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky. "Our products, and more specifically our commitment to quality and total value, continues to resonate with consumers across the country," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

The Company has received initial purchase orders from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") and expects GMO Cookies 3.5g Dried Flower to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Ontario and online at OCS.ca in Spring 2022.

The OCS is Ontario’s only legal online retailer and is responsible for the wholesale distribution of recreational cannabis products to private retailers in the province.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is a consumer-driven craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and nationally to registered medical patients through MendoCannabis.ca. Sugarbud products are also distributed in the Province of Quebec through ROSE LifeScience Inc.’s (“ROSE”) ELEKT Cannabis brand, pursuant to a Sales, Marketing, Supply and Distribution Agreement between ROSE and the Company.

We Take Pride.

We Take Our Time.

Experience The Difference.

CONTACTS:

John Kondrosky
Chief Executive Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (604) 499-7847
E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Moulson
Chief Financial Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Tel: (778) 388-8700
E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca

Websites:
http://www.sugarbud.ca/
http://craftcannabiscollection.ca

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: Sugarbud's assessment of future plans, operations and cannabis cultivation and processing, including sales, marketing and distribution opportunities; product quality; the development, production, sale and distribution of Sugarbud's Craft Cannabis Collection, including new product lines and the properties, characteristics and launch timing thereof; the expected timing of retail availability of new products; future growth; and customer satisfaction and the status of the Company’s partnership with OCS. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Sugarbud. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although Sugarbud believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: currently contemplated expansion and development plans may cease or otherwise change; production of cannabis may be lower than expected; ability to ship cannabis products may be lower than expected; demand for Sugarbud's products may be lower than anticipated; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; failure to maintain consumer brand recognition and loyalty of customers; reliance on relationships with wholesalers and retailers for distribution of products and failure to maintain strategic business relationships; intense competition, including from illicit sources; uncertainty and continued evolution of markets; product liability litigation; reliance on information technology; infringement on intellectual property; failure to benefit from partnerships; sensitivity of end-customers to increased sales taxes and economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government actions, initiatives and policies and the execution and impact thereof; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; the size of the medical marijuana market and the recreational marijuana market; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; construction delays; risks inherent in the agricultural business, such as insects, plant diseases and similar agricultural risks which can have a significant impact on the size and quality of the harvest of cannabis crops; competition from other industry participants; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by Sugarbud with securities regulatory authorities. In addition, the Company cautions that current global uncertainty with respect to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and variant strains of the virus, and its effect on the broader global economy may continue to have a significant negative effect on the Company. While the precise impact of the COVID-19 virus on the Company remain unknown, rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus may continue to have a material adverse effect on global economic activity, and can result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. Please refer to Sugarbud's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for additional risk factors relating to Sugarbud, which can be accessed under Sugarbud's profile on www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable laws, Sugarbud does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Recommended Stories

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets opened in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • FTSE 100 Live: Sanctions trigger Russia financial markets turmoil, BP dumps Rosneft stake

    The impact of sanctions against Russia today sent the rouble to its lowest ever level and prompted the country's central bank to lift interest rates to 20%. Oil prices also rose to as high as $105 a barrel and the FTSE 100 index opened sharply lower ahead of big falls for Wall Street markets later today. BP shares have fallen 4% after the oil giant announced that it would offload the 19.75% stake it has held in Russia's Rosneft since 2013.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate to

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellite

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • Energy Firms Snap Up Russian Gas as Europe Seeks Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- European leaders talking up plans to wean the continent off Russian natural gas are facing a harsh reality: energy companies are buying more as the war rages in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Ste

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • Europe Freezes Sberbank Units as Liquidity Squeezed by Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe froze Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s main businesses in the bloc after regulators determined they were likely to fail in the wake of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian

  • Equity Markets, Ruble Fall as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities fell Monday, sovereign bonds rallied and commodities surged amid heightened uncertainty after Western nations escalated sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed