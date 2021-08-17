U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Sugarmade Announces Closing of Acquisition of New Property to Serve as Second Licensed LA Nug Avenue Delivery Hub

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sugarmade, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SGMD) (“Sugarmade”, “SGMD”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the vertically integrated cannabis marketplace based in California, is excited to announce the closing of the Company’s acquisition of a property in Los Angeles that will serve as a new distribution/delivery hub for its Nug Avenue cannabis delivery segment.

This follows the Company’s recent announcement that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to obtain three non-storefront California Cannabis licenses from the Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation, along with corresponding licenses from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control, which collectively will provide the licensing foundation for the opening of three new cannabis-related commercial operations in California.

The Company plans to assign one of these licenses, once obtained, to this newly acquired property, designated as a licensed cannabis delivery business under its Nug Avenue brand.

“We are very excited to announce the upcoming location of our new Nug Avenue delivery hub, which is in a prime position to serve the downtown LA area,” commented Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade. “Our initial Nug Avenue location has been open for nearly six months and has established a strong brand with tremendous growth in membership – already exceeding 10,000 members and growing fast. Our remaining licenses can be applied to both expansion and verticalization of Nug Avenue operations as we continue to build a top-tier, farm-to-door leader in the California cannabis marketplace.”

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. Our Brand portfolio includes CarryOutsupplies.com, SugarRush™, NUG Avenue, Lemon Glow and Budcars.

For more information, please visit www.Sugarmade.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, such as but not limited to; economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition, uncontrollable forces of nature and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

Jimmy Chan
+1-(888)-982-1628
info@Sugarmade.com

Investor Relations Contact:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Roblox stock drops after missing Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides takeaways from Roblox's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Walmart Q2 earnings soar as Delta variant fails to curb traffic, grocery spending boom

    Walmart says the comp sales reflect 'strong underlying business trends, a robust U.S. economy and stimulus spending.'

  • Home Depot Earnings Top, But Dow Giant Falls Below Buy Point On This Key Metric

    Home Depot beat earnings views, but missed on U.S. same-store sales. The Dow giant fell below a buy point.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • FTSE 100 to Lose Second-Biggest Name as BHP Goes Home

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index will lose its second-biggest stock by market value and the world’s biggest mining company, after BHP Group announced plans to simplify its listing structure.BHP will move to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation 20 years ago when Australia’s BHP Ltd. merged with rival Billiton. The change, one of several announced Tuesday that also included a plan to exit the oil and gas busi

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Carvana The Trade: Carvana Co.

  • Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    When it comes to planning for your financial future, it pays to pack your portfolio with stocks that can keep growing even if the market is falling. In this vein, drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) might be a strong contender for the part of your portfolio that's devoted to stable, stalwart stocks. Its roster of medicines is quite profitable, and it has a handful of other projects to pave the way for revenue growth in the future.

  • Home Depot's U.S. sales slow as DIY frenzy tapers off

    U.S. same-store sales at Home Depot climbed 3.4% in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 - the smallest increase in two years, and missed analysts' estimates of a 4.9% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Foot traffic at Home Depot stores fell every month during the reported quarter, with the biggest drop coming in May when traffic slumped 12.1%, according to data firm Placer.ai. The slowdown in sales lowers expectations for smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc, which is even more dependent on DIY consumers than Home Depot, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall after retail sales disappoint, earnings come in mixed

    Stock futures pointed to a lower open Tuesday, with the major indexes pulling back from record levels amid a mixed batch of earnings results from major retailers.