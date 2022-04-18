U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

SUIC Beneway's Director Danny Chong And New York Director Speak With 'New To The Street TV' Today To Discuss SUIC Beneway Group's Recent Global Partnerships and Expansion and Fox Business Network Will Broadcast

·4 min read
In this article:
  SUIC

NEW YORK, NY and KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 /Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), SUIC Beneway's recently welcomed partner and director Danny Chong will be joined by the SUIC New York director to speak with ‘New To The Street TV' on an in-depth interview today. The interview will air on Fox Business Network next week 2022.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture

Danny Chong is the Founder and CEO of GKASH Malaysia group of companies which he established in February 2010 and is now operating in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia's payment markets serving China and South East Asia as the leading Internet payment service provider for cross border e-commerce partners and customers. GKASH serves more than 15,000 merchants and processes millions of transactions annually. In its forecasted revenue for the next twelve months, it estimated its revenue would exceed $1 billion dollars and its merchant base would expand by a projected growth of annually at 25%.

Danny Chong has over twenty years of expertise in e-commerce and Internet payments as early as he graduated from the Universiti Putra Malaysia (B.S. in Industrial Chemistry) more than two decades ago. His experience encompasses web hosting business, entrepreneurial consulting, e-commerce business development, and territorial sales and marketing management (eNETS Payments). He was responsible for moving forward the entire ecosystem and partner groups for SAP Malaysia, formulating strategic business plan and deriving KPIs for the entire ecosystem & partner group, and managed software and software related services for an efficient revenue generation.

"SUIC Beneway group welcomes Danny Chong with much enthusiasm. Danny Chong's extensive cross border e-commerce and Internet payments background and business development skills should strengthen channel partnerships for SUIC Beneway and develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence. We believe in the remarkable business model and brilliant management team of GKASH Malaysia that could help in positioning SUIC Beneway to capitalize on the shifting e-commerce environment." said Maninder Bhullar, Director of SUIC Beneway.

This year, the SUIC Beneway Malaysian regional headquarters commence operations that includes marketing and promotional programs for the target 8 Southeast Asian countries. At the same time, the SUIC Beneway New York office will initiate the North American market expansion activities, bringing the Beneway ecosystem to the 50 states around the U.S. In the second quarter of 2022, the offices in the United Kingdom and Germany will be established and will lead the expansion in the European region in the ensuing twelve months.

FMW Media, Inc. will be conducting multi-series TV interviews on ‘New to The Street TV' that started on November 16 last year and will continue for 18 consecutive months. These exclusive interviews will be broadcasted on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, Newsmax, and the other TV outlets to hundreds of millions of households across North America and other countries. For more information about this Fox Business program, click: New to The Street TV Signs 18 Part Series, Featuring Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.
New Release Department
929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697774/SUIC-Beneways-Director-Danny-Chong-And-New-York-Director-Speak-With-New-To-The-Street-TV-Today-To-Discuss-SUIC-Beneway-Groups-Recent-Global-Partnerships-and-Expansion-and-Fox-Business-Network-Will-Broadcast

