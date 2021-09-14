SUIC Midas Touch Take Steps to Acquire Lending License in Taiwan To Further Support Its Expansion Programs for 4 Products And To Customize Services For VIP Clients in E-Commerce Platforms, Multilevel Marketing Customers, Franchise Chain Stores and Others

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch has applied for license to conduct lending and borrowing business in connection with its four DeFi SCF products and services specially designed for its partner PSP's and Merchants. SUIC expects the approval of the license this year, subject to completion of regulatory requirements and conditions.

The global supply chain financial market is large, estimated to reach ~$20 trillion by 2025. The borrowing and lending is expected to be 10 times greater than the global supply chain market. By acquiring the lending license, SUIC, Midas Touch will expand the service scope of Midas and provide more flexible and more customized product packages for target clients.

Our global marketing strategy is to customize the 4 products and services particularly for E-Commerce Platform (ECP) customers, Multilevel Marketing (MLM) customers, and Franchise Chain Stores (FCS), among others, to support their special needs for their respective customers. The ECP global market is estimated at 6 trillion dollars; the MLM global market at 179 billion dollars; and the FCS US market at 787 billion dollars.

These customized products and services offer broader digital solutions that solve the enduring pain points of merchants, particularly the access to capital and inventory which results in lower turnover rates and profit margins with higher operating costs and idle cash These 4 products and services of SUIC Midas Touch will add value to these merchants as they join loyalty programs constructed through a tiered system of rising service levels complemented with reward schemes.

SUIC Midas Touch believes that the company's technology and platform will benefit millions of customers, partner PSP's and merchants all around the world, especially as the company is the pioneer in this field offering customized products and services for E-commerce platforms, multilevel marketing businesses, and franchise chain store businesses.

Story continues

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay™ Same Day Swipe-Funding, and MT CQ Pay™ Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay™ Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement™ Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please review our information by clicking:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17GLXWv5T3d39Jrx2v0GvqKIBcSzxpOMy/view?usp=drivesdk

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com. Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information"; and "financial outlook" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663686/SUIC-Midas-Touch-Take-Steps-to-Acquire-Lending-License-in-Taiwan-To-Further-Support-Its-Expansion-Programs-for-4-Products-And-To-Customize-Services-For-VIP-Clients-in-E-Commerce-Platforms-Multilevel-Marketing-Customers-Franchise-Chain-Stores-and-Others



