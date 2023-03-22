U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

Suite Dreams at Old Trafford: Experience a Marriott Hotels Room Like No Other

PR Newswire
·5 min read

Sleepover-of-a-lifetime returns, giving one lucky fan the unrivaled chance to wake up at Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium

View teaser video here.

BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Hotels® – part of Marriott Bonvoy's® portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, along with Manchester United, one of the world's most popular sports teams, today are offering fans the chance to win an overnight stay at Old Trafford – an experience only made possible with Marriott Hotels and Manchester United. By entering the Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams contest, fans will share their favorite part of a hotel stay – whether indulging in room service, unwinding with a spa treatment, or experiencing new cultures through the hotel's art of hosting. The lucky fan and their guest will have the opportunity to wake up on matchday at Old Trafford, in the comfort of the Marriott Hotels' M Club hospitality suite, which has been transformed into one of the brand's guest rooms, overlooking the legendary pitch.

Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams
Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams

The winner of the Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams global sweepstakes will enjoy an extraordinary prize with an overnight stay the night before Manchester United's Premier League home match against Aston Villa on April 30, 2023. Bringing signature Marriott Hotels experiences to Old Trafford, the winners will take part in several activities synonymous with the iconic hotel brand, in addition to behind-the-scenes stadium experiences. These include a night in the Suite with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the stadium and featuring the brand's signature guest room elements including its premium bed experience; in-suite dining experiences; a private museum and stadium tour; interact with stadium announcer Alan Keegan; matchday tickets and hospitality; and mix and mingling with club legends throughout.

"Collaborating with Manchester United to bring the Marriott Hotels experience inside Old Trafford is just one of the ways we enliven the extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy portfolio with the popular sports team," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty & Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International. "We're excited to be creating the Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams again in this iconic setting, giving a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the winner to wake up in the home of Manchester United and experience the wonderful hospitality of Marriott Hotels."

In its fourth year partnering with Manchester United, Marriott Bonvoy continues to offer exclusive access to football fans, travelers, and members of the award-winning travel program including:

  • Marriott Bonvoy's in-stadium 'Seat of Dreams'

  • Exclusive Marriott Bonvoy MomentsTM experiences for members

  • In- and out of-stadium activations with Marriott Hotels, the flagship brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. This includes the M Club Suite at Old Trafford, designed in the style of the brand's M Clubs, a dedicated space for Marriott Bonvoy members to relax and connect at Marriott Hotels around the world

  • Access to interviews and one-on-one conversation with players

Marriott Bonvoy Moments are currently live through the end of the season, including an incredible  "Play on the Pitch" experience where members can participate in a football match at Old Trafford Stadium coached by Manchester United Legends. Experiences for the 2023-2024 season will be released this summer on moments.marriottbonvoy.com.

To enter, visit ManUtd.com/SuiteofDreams and complete a submission before 11:59 EST on April 6, 2023. See website for full terms and conditions.

About Marriott Hotels®
With nearly 600 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hosting – placing people first is the brand's living legacy – ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style and design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter, and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy® 
Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Manchester United
Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suite-dreams-at-old-trafford-experience-a-marriott-hotels-room-like-no-other-301778233.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

