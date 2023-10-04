Suite Liv'n continues 'crime free' efforts after misleading launch

Oct. 4—WILLMAR

— The efforts of

Suite Liv'n

to show itself being responsive to the need for improvements at its rental properties in Willmar have included a substantial focus on what the company says has been a crime problem.

In March 2023,

amidst all the turmoil of attempting to correct deficiencies in order to have its rental licenses renewed

, Suite Liv'n launched a local campaign promoting its properties had been "declared as Crime Free Zones in accordance with the standards of the Minnesota Crime Free Multi-Housing Program."

That program's benefits, according to the

Minnesota Crime Prevention Association

website, include a more stable and satisfied tenant base, increased demand for rental units and giving management a reputation for being active and invested in their properties.

Suite Liv'n said in a news release issued in March that it had "voluntarily became a member of this program in early March," which the West Central Tribune learned was not true. Suite Liv'n had not then, nor has it since, completed the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program.

The program consists of three phases that must be completed under the supervision of local law enforcement, and the

Willmar Police Department

does not currently participate in the program.

Patricia Lammers, the certified crime prevention specialist and Crime Free Multi-Housing Committee Chair who oversees the program, told the West Central Tribune that Suite Liv'n had not completed the necessary steps to be designated a "Crime Free Zone" in accordance with the program. In fact, after the West Central Tribune contacted Lammers following the issuance of the March news release, she contacted Suite Liv'n to remove the signage it had posted using the program's logo.

In interviews Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, 3D Money/Suite Liv'n Chief Operating Officer Dean Zuleger and Suite Liv'n General Manager Alyssa Sitz spoke about how Suite Liv'n had implemented crime-free policies at its properties, including the placement of crime-free signage and a crime-free addendum in its leases.

Noting that the former management company had become lax in enforcing the rules, Sitz said, "A big thing for us is our campuses are crime-free. ... That means that if any crime that you're related to or a part of, whether that be yourself or your guests, happens on a Suite Liv'n property, we will pursue eviction, just because we are trying to create as safe of an environment as we can."

"Everyone is free to apply and, if they qualify, they are free to move in," she added. "But we do have a number of families and, with Ridgewater (College) being close, we've got some college kids who are younger and moving out for your first time can kind of be a scary thing. We always want to make sure that we're trying to keep it as safe as we can."

During recent interviews, Zuleger referred to the news release while speaking about Suite Liv'n implementing a crime-free policy.

"As you've seen by previous press releases, we've adopted a very strict crime-free policy and have really done a good job of making sure that our residents, especially our immigrant residents that don't understand American culture, are safe," Zuleger said.

The West Central Tribune pointed out that the news release had been misleading, and asked for an explanation.

"We as a company were in the final stages. Our general manager Alyssa Sitz had gone through all of her training at her previous job," Zuleger said. "We were led to believe that we had a crime problem on our campuses and we got the signs up."

As of Sept. 27, Suite Liv'n — at several of its properties visited in person by the West Central Tribune — still had signs posted stating its properties are a "Crime Free Campus," without using the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program logo. However, at the bottom the signs still at that time stated that Suite Liv'n is a member of the Minnesota Crime Free Multi-Housing Association and Minnesota Crime Prevention Association.

In an email to the West Central Tribune on Sept. 28, Lammers stated that there is no such organization called the Minnesota Crime Free Multi-Housing Association.

Minnesota Crime Prevention Association

board chair Nicole Neis stated there are currently no business members in the association.

Zuleger on Sept. 28 sent West Central Tribune an email receipt dated March 21 confirming payment for membership into the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association.

Neis, however, said memberships are only for people in law enforcement or loss prevention. Rental owners/companies are not allowed to be part of the membership. The membership director is out of the office and Neis was unable to confirm whether or not Zuleger had been notified of the ineligibility.

In the Sept. 28 interview, Zuleger also stated that if the signs were wrong, he would have them corrected. On the evening of Sept. 28, West Central Tribune staff visited multiple Suite Liv'n properties again and a white piece of tape had been used to cover the portion of the signs that stated Suite Liv'n was a member of the Minnesota Crime Free Multi-Housing Association.

There are three phases properties have to complete in order to be declared Crime Free Zones by the Minnesota Crime Free Multi-Housing Program and use the signage and logos of the program. Phase one consists of an eight-hour manager training and the inclusion of a crime-free addendum in leases, according to Lammers.

"I, myself, have actually been through the program three times in my previous property management position in Moorhead, Minnesota," Sitz said during the Sept. 21 interview. "We have the crime-free addendum in our lease, which we are able to do, and then we enforce that."

She said Suite Liv'n has not fully implemented the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program due to Willmar not offering the program and does not post the program's signage.

Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt told the West Central Tribune earlier this year that the officer in charge of implementing the program had retired and a new officer had not yet been trained to implement the program.

A trained local law enforcement officer is required to complete phase two and three of the program, which consist of a site inspection as well as a tenants meeting. These steps have to be taken on an annual basis in order to maintain eligibility in the program.

On March 17, a day after the initial news release was issued, Suite Liv'n left a message with the Willmar Police Department about the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program, according to Chief Felt. Sgt. Chad Oakleaf scheduled a meeting to discuss the program and what is needed.

Zuleger confirmed during a Sept. 28 interview that Suite Liv'n staff had met with Sgt. Oakleaf regarding things that could be done at the properties to help prevent crime, such as better lighting, rekeying doors, taking door props away and providing the Kandiyohi County Law Enforcement Center keys for the buildings.

Since that initial contact, the Willmar Police Department has not been contacted again for full implementation of the program, Chief Felt told the West Central Tribune Sept. 25.