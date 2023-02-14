U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.19
    -11.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,071.29
    -174.64 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,875.29
    -16.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.63
    -8.51 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.97
    -1.17 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.30
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7630
    +0.0460 (+1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7640
    +0.3560 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,075.31
    +445.02 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.35
    +9.93 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,967.88
    +20.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Suite Studios Raises $3.5 Million to Transition Post Production to the Cloud

·5 min read

Cloud-based platform empowers creatives to streamline post production workflows, collaborate in real-time, and unlock their creative potential

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suite Studios, a cloud-based platform that empowers creative teams to take control of their post-production workflows, today announced the close of their $3.5 million seed round led by Bonfire Ventures, with participation from Range Ventures and other angel investors. Suite Studios' easy-to-use cloud-based platform replaces on-premise hardware so creatives and creative teams can focus less on managing infrastructure and more on what matters most - making great content. Since Suite Studios was first made available in February 2022, the company has experienced 60 percent revenue growth month over month leading up to the raise.

"The traditional post production process is incredibly time-consuming and costly for creatives and teams," said Craig Hering, CEO, and co-founder of Suite Studios. "As a former creative director, I've experienced the pains of shipping external hard drives, managing cumbersome and expensive on-prem hardware and servers, and traveling to the office for last-minute edits firsthand. I knew I had a solution that could help creatives do better work without all the headaches. We created Suite Studios to help creatives streamline their production workflows and get the most out of the design tools they know and love."

Despite the fact that the creative industry is highly collaborative and computer and hardware intensive, it is one of the last industries to transition to the cloud because it runs on massive file sizes. This means that, traditionally, each post production team member needs a local copy of files to work on projects, resulting in costly hardware and data storage and tedious file transfer practices, such as shipping hard drives across state lines to complete projects. This problem compounds quickly and often means that only those who can invest large amounts of capital into hardware win. To make matters worse, demand for UHD video and computer-generated graphics is only increasing, pouring fuel on the roaring "post production workflow" fire.

Suite Studios' robust cloud-based platform, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the easiest way for creative teams to transition to a cloud-based workflow in less than a day, with some studios transitioning from 100 percent on-prem to 100 percent cloud-based in just three months. With features like virtual workstations, the ability to share projects in 'view-only' or 'edit' in real-time with teams and clients, frame-accurate A/V sync, automatic shutdown, and high color accuracy (4:4:4 color), Suite Studios is specifically built with creative teams in mind.

"We look to back companies with innovative solutions to solve big customer pain points, and Suite Studios' growth in just a matter of months speaks for itself," said Brett Queener, managing director at Bonfire Ventures. "For far too long, post production agencies' growth has been limited by their ability to fund large up-front investments in computing power and ensure they have corresponding customer demand to offset them. With Suite, the answer is, indeed, no more. Every post production agency can now focus on and compete for any work, anywhere and get back to focus all their time on being amazing creators."

Suite Studios provides the following benefits for heads of post production studios:

  • Removes the headaches of managing on-premise hardware, servers, and other infrastructure, so they can focus on content management and finding talent.

  • Results in a better understanding of how much projects cost from an equipment and storage perspective, so they can better project costs and align with business objectives.

  • Eliminates the need for a team to work on-site, opening up the opportunity for a distributed workforce so studios can recruit the best and brightest talent.

Suite Studios provides the following benefits for creative teams:

  • Increases power of real-time collaboration by allowing creatives to easily join sessions with their team on design tools they have already invested in.

  • Improves overall work quality by reducing downtime and increasing productivity.

  • Provides a collaborative day-to-day experience similar to a pre-pandemic work environment, without the need for creatives to be physically tied to their desktop.

  • Allows creatives to compete based on their actual work product versus what kinds of equipment they are able to afford.

"Suite Studios has transformed the way our teams manage their workflows so we can do our best work," said Dan Tundis, EP, Director of Post-Production at Hometeam, which is using Suite Studios to run its post-production process. "By helping us easily move to the cloud and taking off the weight of managing tech infrastructure, Suite Studios has helped us reduce project turnaround time and get more out of our existing tools, putting us in a better position to hit our business goals."

The new funding will primarily go toward serving Suite Studio's growing list of customers and recruiting top talent, particularly to help develop innovative products to satisfy customers' ongoing needs for streamlined cloud workflows. To learn more, visit: www.suitestudios.io.

About Suite Studios

Suite Studios equips post production teams with a blazing fast cloud studio that scales to meet the demands of any project. Suite Studios aims to help creative agencies of all sizes reach their potential by allowing them to focus on what they do best: create content. Its technology levels the playing field to lead a movement where creative agencies compete on the strength of their creative work, rather than their resources. Suite Studios is backed by Bonfire Ventures. To learn more, visit www.suitestudios.io/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suite-studios-raises-3-5-million-to-transition-post-production-to-the-cloud-301745716.html

SOURCE Suite Studios

Recommended Stories

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • Microsoft is trying to use ChatGPT to cut Google out of way more than just the search engine market, ARK Invest says

    The loss of profits in Google’s search engine business may force it to cut investments in cloud computing, a high-growth market in which it competes with Microsoft’s Azure.

  • SAP is laying off 224 Bay Area employees

    Two weeks after the company announced it would be laying off 2.5% of its workforce, it unveiled just how many it would cut in the Bay Area.

  • Ford Chair: CEO Farley has "full court press" to fix problems

    Ford Motor Co Chair Bill Ford said Monday the automaker's Chief Executive, Jim Farley, has a "full court press" on to fix operational problems that caused fourth quarter results to fall short of the company's targets. "We probably had so much focus on the future that perhaps we took our eye off the ball a little bit on the present," Ford said, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce plans to build a battery factory in Michigan. "Jim's got a full court press on it, and we're already starting to see results," Ford said.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Gasoline: 'Prepare for higher prices in the summer,' analyst says

    Drivers should enjoy lower gas prices while they last - and prepare for higher prices later this year, says one oil analyst.

  • Delta workers' lawsuit over Lands' End uniforms narrowed to property damage claims

    Proposed settlements are expected by next month in the lawsuit against Lands’ End Inc. over the uniforms it supplied years ago for Delta Air Lines Inc. Employees of Delta (NYSE: DAL) began suing Dodgeville-based Lands’ End (Nasdaq: LE) in May 2019. The collection included approximately 100 garments that were worn by about 64,000 Delta employees, court documents state. The retailer received more than 2,000 complaints from Delta employees since the uniform rollout began in 2018, the records show.

  • Coca-Cola Has a Sports-Drink Problem as BodyArmor Stumbles

    Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to buy a fast-growing sports drink—and then fumbled it, Coke Chief Executive James Quincey said Tuesday. BodyArmor’s sales declined in the latest quarter, as the soda company integrated the startup brand with Coke’s other sports drink, Powerade, Mr. Quincey said. Coca-Cola’s U.S. sports-drink market share has slipped in recent months, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of Nielsen data.

  • Credit Suisse Says Rogue Staffer Took Personnel, Salary Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG warned part of its workforce that a former employee copied and took some of their personal data years ago, including descriptions of their compensation.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times S

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • Hungry for Growth? 3 Restaurant Payment Stocks to Consider

    Covid-19, inflation, and consumer preferences have led to a complex environment in the restaurant industry. 3 payment/software companies are helping restaurants to adapt and thrive.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Inside the Gray Market Keeping Cisco Tech in Stock in Russia

    The tech giant stopped selling its gear in Russia, but Cisco’s routers and other equipment are easy to find in Moscow.

  • Coca-Cola forecasts upbeat annual profit on steady demand, price hikes

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co on Tuesday forecast 2023 profit growth above Wall Street expectations after edging past fourth-quarter revenue estimates, as demand for its sodas remains resilient in the face of multiple price hikes to tackle higher costs. Coca-Cola's near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market along with PepsiCo has made it easier for the company to raise prices over the last few quarters to counter higher freight, commodity and labor costs. "The outsized pricing is driving outsized revenues," said Wedbush Securities analyst Gerald Pascarelli.