Suja Ramnath Joins Atomera's Board of Directors

·2 min read
In this article:
LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced the addition of Suja Ramnath, President and CEO of Integra Technologies, to Atomera's board of directors.

Ms. Ramnath has deep semiconductor experience in wireless infrastructure, optical, medical, aerospace/defense and consumer electronics applications. She has a track record of driving growth through strategic and operational planning as well as building high-performing teams. Her leadership experience encompasses both R&D and product development and managing several businesses with P&L responsibility.

At Integra, Ms. Ramnath has helped to redirect the strategy of a high-performance radio frequency (RF) power semiconductor business to achieve revenue growth and higher profitability. Previously, Ms. Ramnath was division general manager of the Software-Defined Radio Solutions business at Analog Devices, a leader in analog and mixed signal, power management, RF, and digital and sensor technologies. Earlier, she served as senior vice president and general manager at MACOM Technology Solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Suja to the Atomera board," said Scott Bibaud, president, CEO and board director of Atomera. "Her technical background along with her semiconductor experience and leadership will provide invaluable insight as we roll out our disruptive technology to the industry."

"The material side of semiconductors plays an increasingly critical role in the industry's continued advancement," said Ramnath. "Atomera has spent many years working to perfect the next advancement to silicon that will benefit both legacy nodes as well as the most advanced nodes. I'm honored to join the board and look forward to helping guide the company to continued success in the future."

Ms. Ramnath holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University, College of Engineering.

The company also announced that after serving on the board for more than 10 years, Dr. C. Rinn Cleavelin will be retiring from the board and thus will not stand for election at the next annual meeting of stockholders."

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America's top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Justin Gillespie
The Hoffman Agency
(925) 719-1097
jgillespie@hoffman.com

Jeff Lewis
Senior VP Marketing and Business Development, Atomera
(408) 442-5248
jlewis@atomera.com

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681039/Suja-Ramnath-Joins-Atomeras-Board-of-Directors

