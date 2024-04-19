Sullivan County Commission approves TIF for proposed Hyundai dealership

Slater Teague
0

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission unanimously approved a tax increment financing (TIF) plan for a proposed new car dealership on the current Westside Inn property in Kingsport.

Friendship Hyundai is under contract to purchase the Westside Inn property on West Stone Drive and plans to demolish the motel and build a new dealership there.

Kingsport PD: NC murder suspect released from hospital

The TIF was approved by the Kingsport Board of Mayor Aldermen on Tuesday.

Residents of the Westside Inn have until Friday to vacate.

