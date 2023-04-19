Sulwhasoo invites Southeast Asia to immerse in a world of Korean heritage, art and beauty with first regional LazMall Super Brand Day

Partners with Lazada, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, to launch First Care Activating Serum 6th generation on LazMall

Brand moments to take place on April 24th in Vietnam and subsequently to be rolled out in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sulwhasoo, a global luxury beauty brand, announced that it will be holding its first regional LazMall Super Brand Day in collaboration with Lazada, Southeast Asia's pioneer e-commerce platform. Through this multi-country collaboration with Lazada, Sulwhasoo will invite Southeast Asia customers to experience a world of Korean heritage, art, and beauty, starting from April 24th.

Sulwhasoo’s 6th generation First Care Activating Serum

Sulwhasoo has been expanding its global e-commerce business by providing differentiated digital content and shopping experiences. Through its LazMall Super Brand Day with Lazada, Sulwhasoo is set to excite shoppers in the region with first access to exclusive content featuring the brand's global brand ambassador, Rosé from popular K-pop group Blackpink. By bringing exclusive co-branded experiences to shoppers in Southeast Asia, Sulwhasoo plans to strengthen its brand presence in the region and expand its reach to local customers.

Along with the launch of Sulwhasoo's 6th generation First Care Activating Serum on LazMall, Lazada shoppers across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia can also look forward to be delighted by content inspired by Risogragh art, Livestreams, and exclusive sets with special gifts such as Sulwhasoo-scented candles designed by Korean artist Sim Bo-geun from ceramic brand MUJAGI, as well as towels designed in collaboration with luxury towel brand TWB. This partnership with Lazada will also see Sulwhasoo bring exclusive offline-to-online workshops for customers in selected markets to immerse in a greater appreciation to life and its art form and learn more about iconic Korean skincare routines.

The First Care Activating Serum, to be applied immediately after cleansing, is recognized as a revolutionary product that has changed the beauty routines of women worldwide. With over 510,000[1] customers who have used more than 10 bottles, the product is selling at a rate of one bottle every 10 seconds[2] and is well-loved by many. The renewed 6th generation First Care Activating Serum, launched earlier this year, provides quick efficacy that maintains moisture on the skin all day long, with visible improvement in skin regeneration and barrier formation within three days of use. It also improves 10 signs of skin[3] aging after four weeks of use. It spreads evenly on the skin and is quickly absorbed, relieving skin stress immediately after cleansing.

Han-sook Lee, Senior Vice President of Sulwhasoo's GTM Division, said, "We are delighted to hold Sulwhasoo's LazMall Super Brand Day with Lazada. This collaboration will enable us to connect with highly discerning beauty customers on this leading platform in Southeast Asia who seek authentic brand experiences. With our unique products formulated with supreme ingredients and 'shoppertainment' experiences created with Sulwhasoo's exclusive brand story content, we aim to engage more customers in this region."

"Since the launch of our LazBeauty channel, we've seen a strong influx of buyers turn to Lazada to discover beauty products. Continuing Lazada's strong track record as Sulwhasoo's first marketplace partner in the region, we are delighted to deepen collaborations to unlock consumption powers of Southeast Asia and inspire beauty consumers in the region with their newest brand ambassador Rosé and quality K-Beauty products. Scaling our partnership with Sulwhasoo is also a reflection of Lazada's commitment to consistently support brands to expand their digital footprint and ultimately uplift consumer experiences.", said Clarissa Chen, Senior Vice President, Regional Strategic Accounts (Health & Beauty), Lazada Group.

Sulwhasoo's LazMall Super Brand Day will be held in Singapore on 28 April and available exclusively on Lazada: https://www.lazada.sg/shop/sulwhasoo

About Sulwhasoo

A global luxury beauty brand, Sulwhasoo traces its roots back to 1932. With a pioneering spirit that is still inspiring today, the brand was the first to carefully craft products infused with ginseng. As one of Asia's most precious herbs, ginseng is celebrated for its many efficacies. Reposing in key products, it embodies the brand's rich history and accentuates Sulwhasoo's position as an artistic innovator in the field of beauty. Sulwhasoo creates products as works of art, powered by heritage and unique skin science to transcend time and generations. With artistry and creativity as core vehicles, Sulwhasoo aims to bring new experiences globally, inspiring people to explore their heritage and create their own version of beauty.

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 11 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

With a vision to achieve USD100 billion annual GMV, Lazada aims to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030, and be the best at enabling brands and sellers in digitalizing their businesses.

[1] As of sales from 1997 to 2022 [2] Based on offline sell-in results (domestic and international) in 2021 [3] Test subjects: 33 women aged 20 to 60 / Period: August 22, 2022 to November 8, 2022 / Test facility: Global Medical Research Center, Ltd. 10 factors: Skin turnover, Moisture level, Barrier function, Wrinkles, Lifting, Pores, Radiance, Transparency, Skin texture, Elasticity

Sulwhasoo Global Ambassador ROSE from Blackpink

