Sulzer Ltd Just Recorded A 15% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Investors in Sulzer Ltd (VTX:SUN) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.3% to close at CHF85.60 following the release of its interim results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of CHF1.6b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Sulzer surprised by delivering a statutory profit of CHF3.03 per share, a notable 15% above expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Sulzer are now predicting revenues of CHF3.44b in 2023. If met, this would reflect an okay 5.4% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 15% to CHF6.14. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF3.40b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF5.66 in 2023. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at CHF103, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Sulzer analyst has a price target of CHF125 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF79.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Sulzer is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 11% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.1% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.6% per year. So it looks like Sulzer is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Sulzer's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

