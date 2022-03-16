U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

Sulzer US And Spektrum 44 Merger Declares Digital Experiences Will Be Key to The Future of Energy and Automotive Innovation

·2 min read

MONTVALE, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American tech company, Sulzer US and German design studio, Spektrum 44 will operate under the new global entity, S44, as they set their sights on expanding software engineering and design services focused on electrification and mobility initiatives.

A Digital Experience Company
A Digital Experience Company

Having developed both a customer-facing EV charging mobile application in 2021 and software powering national electric vehicle charging networks in U.S. and Canada during the same year, the new company has expanded services and committed to tackling the needs of the broader energy sector and automotive, an industry they have served for over a decade.

The company's expanded capabilities look to solve growing tech innovation needs where consumer demand across the U.S. and Europe is currently focused on affordability, reliability, and the environment.

Through the creation of UX-led digital experiences, expressed through impactful UI design and agile software development, S44 has positioned itself to bridge the gap between consumer demand and the need for businesses to accommodate increasing limitations in current infrastructure.

With the expanded offering, S44 will also continue to serve existing clients such as BMW, Audi, and a leading North America electric vehicle charging network, while expanding to other industry leaders.

CEO Julian Offermann's vision for S44 is to become "Europe and America's most impactful digital experience provider for the automotive, mobility, and energy industries resulting in a positive and sustainable impact worldwide." And he has assembled a global team to realize this vision.

About S44
We are a global team of innovators solving complex problems through digital experiences. From creatives to software engineers, we leverage UX, digital and brand design, and software engineering to create intelligent SaaS and custom products for some of the world's top industries. We are a virtual-first digital experience company with offices in Munich, Washington D.C., and Montvale, NJ.

Connect with S44 www.s44.team or via LinkedIn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sulzer-us-and-spektrum-44-merger-declares-digital-experiences-will-be-key-to-the-future-of-energy-and-automotive-innovation-301502088.html

SOURCE S44, LLC

