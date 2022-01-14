Sumari Finance Takes Yield Optimization to a Whole New Level

Sumari Finance, an exciting new yield optimizer, has recently launched its array of innovative products to allow investors to maximize their ROI.

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With different vaults and strategies on Sumari Finance, investors can increase their asset holdings over time. And the average user doesn't have to spend hours to get this done; the yield optimizing process runs on autopilot once you deposit your funds in the vault.



The DeFi yield aggregator believes in offering users a collection of new and exciting products without compromising on security. Sumari Finance achieves this through meaningful partnerships with other viable projects. Also, all codes on the yield optimizer are audited by reputable outfits, ensuring user funds remain SAFU.

$SUMARI holders call the shots

Sumari Finance operates a truly decentralized ecosystem through its native token, $SUMARI. By staking $SUMARI in any of the vaults, investors share in the platform fees. The yield optimizer provides investors with a unique opportunity to earn passive income in the long run.

$SUMARI isn't just limited to its earning potential, holders of the Sumari Finance interest-bearing token can make or mar the yield aggregator by voting on proposals regarding the operations of the protocol. Interestingly, $SUMARI holders staking the token in any of the yield optimizer vaults remain entitled to participating in the protocol's governance.

Auto-compounding at its finest

One of the things that makes an efficient yield aggregator is its compounding frequency. Sumari Finance supports multiple compounding in a day, which is something most investors will find worthwhile.

The art of yield compounding on Sumari Finance bothers on convenience for the user. You can deposit your asset in any of the vaults, sit back and watch your crypto holding increase. It's the future of yield farming, and Sumari Finance is leading from the front.

A multichain yield optimizer

Story continues

Sumari Finance caters to multiple blockchains, providing more users with access to an efficient yield optimizer. While most of the pioneering yield aggregators like Yearn Finance have constrained themselves to the Ethereum blockchain, Sumari Finance is doing the opposite.

The defi protocol brings that yield aggregator edge to several blockchains. With more networks under its belt, Sumari Finance allows a great number of investors to enjoy the perks of yield optimization. Also, $SUMARI holders can expect more rewards as platform fees spike due to the increase in user volume.

Continuously Evolving Strategies

Using Sumari Finance provides a user with access to more strategies, satiating the demands of the yield-hungry investor. Strategy contributions aren't restricted to those of the team; the Sumari community can throw in their strategy contributions, offering more options to investors.

Wrapping Up

Sumari Finance brings the future of yield optimization to multiple chains. With secure vaults, innovative products, and a decentralized environment that promises true passive income for users, the yield aggregator can make all the difference for investors.

