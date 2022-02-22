U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Appoints Jatin J. Shah, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

·4 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on research and development for novel cancer therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Jatin J. Shah, M.D. as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Development. In this new position Dr. Shah will lead strategic and operational clinical development of the company's diverse pipeline.

"Dr. Shah brings significant industry and clinical oncology experience, which is well-aligned with our future growth and success priorities," said Patricia S. Andrews, Chief Executive Officer, Global Head of Oncology, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology (SDP Oncology). "We are pleased to have such an accomplished physician and researcher join us in our mission to discover and develop meaningful treatments for patients with cancer."

Dr. Shah brings over 20 years of medical and industry experience to SDP Oncology. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President at Karyopharm Therapeutics where he led clinical research efforts that resulted in three successful sNDAs, multiple IND submissions and the development of a comprehensive solid tumor and hematological pipeline. At the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Shah was an Associate Professor and Associate Program Director of the Malignant Hematology Fellowship, as well as Director of Myeloma Clinical and Translational Research in the Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine.

"I am excited to join the talented team at SDP Oncology and work with researchers and scientists who share a commitment to patients with cancer," said Jatin J. Shah, M.D. "I look forward to contributing to the next phase of SDP Oncology's growth as we work to address unmet needs in oncology and advance the development of our clinical and pre-clinical assets."

Dr. Shah received his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio State University and earned his medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. As a global oncology organization with teams in the U.S. and Japan, SDP Oncology is relentlessly committed to advancing purposeful science by transforming new discoveries into meaningful treatments for patients with cancer. SDP Oncology's robust and diverse pipeline of preclinical and advanced-stage assets spans multiple areas, including oncogenic pathways, survival mechanisms and novel protein interactions, which aim to address unmet clinical needs in oncology.

For more information, visit www.sdponcology.com.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-10 listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and other Asian countries. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceutical products in the Psychiatry & Neurology area, the Oncology area and Regenerative medicine/Cell therapy field, which have been designated as the focus therapeutic areas. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 7,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at www.ds-pharma.com.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information presently available and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sumitomo-dainippon-pharma-oncology-appoints-jatin-j-shah-md-as-chief-medical-officer-301487013.html

SOURCE Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc.

