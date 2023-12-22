Sumitomo Life Nears Deal for $3 Billion Singaporean Insurer

(Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. agreed to buy TPG Inc.’s stake in Singapore Life Holdings Pte as the Japanese insurer seeks to bolster its presence in Southeast Asia.

Sumitomo Life will pay S$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) to purchase the roughly 35.5% stake held by the US buyout firm in the Singapore insurer known as Singlife, it said in a statement Friday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The Japanese insurer also plans to acquire all the remaining shares from other Singlife shareholders under the same terms, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm.

The deal values Singlife at S$4.6 billion and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, pending regulatory approvals in Japan and Singapore, according to statements from Sumitomo Life and Singlife.

Sumitomo Life last month increased its stake in Singlife to 27% from 23.2% by buying S$180 million of new shares. The firm in September also agreed to buy the 25.9% stake in Singlife held by UK-based Aviva Plc for S$900 million. Singapore is a key market within its growth strategy in southeast Asia, the Japanese insurer said at the time. That deal is pending regulatory approval.

Established in 1907, closely held Sumitomo Life had about 35.2 trillion yen ($247 billion) in total assets as of the end of March, according to its website. It has more than 44,400 employees.

Singlife traces its roots back to an insurer founded in 2014, which later teamed up with TPG and Sumitomo Life to buy a majority stake in Aviva’s Singaporean business in 2020 for about S$2.7 billion.

Singlife is the exclusive insurance provider for the city-state’s Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Public Officers Group Insurance Scheme. It had total assets of S$14.4 billion and gross premiums of S$3.5 billion at the end of 2022, according to a September press release.

Founded in 1992, Fort Worth, Texas-based TPG is an alternative asset manager with about $212 billion in assets under management, according to its website. Its investing strategy includes private equity, credit and real estate among others.

