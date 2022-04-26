U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Sumitomo Pharma takes license to CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio from ERS Genomics

·2 min read

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ("ERS") is pleased to confirm finalization of a license agreement with Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. ("Sumitomo Pharma") granting Sumitomo Pharma non-exclusive access to the fundamental CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property portfolio held by ERS.

ERS, co-founded by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, 2020 Nobel Prize winner for gene-editing, provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property. Eighty-nine patents are held in over eighty countries, including 3 patents in Japan with broad coverage of the use of CRISPR/Cas9.

ERS CEO Eric Rhodes had the following statement: "We have been working with Sumitomo Pharma's group for some time and are pleased to finally be able to announce this agreement. Sumitomo Pharma has a reputation worldwide for excellence and vision, and we look forward to seeing how CRISPR/Cas9 will enhance their internal research programs and lead to more effective drugs."

Expanding on the regional aspect of the deal, Eric added: "Japan has one of the most developed biotechnology sectors in the world and we hope this partnership with Sumitomo Pharma is a signifier of a growing presence in this country. This represents ERS's 16th license deal in Japan."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, serves as the exclusive agent for ERS Genomics in Japan.

Eric Rhodes, CEO ERS Genomics (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)
Eric Rhodes, CEO ERS Genomics (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803591/ERS_Genomics_Eric_Rhodes.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756881/ERS_Genomics_Logo.jpg

ERS Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)
ERS Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/ERS Genomics)

Media contact:
Dara O'Donnell
dara.odonnell@ersgenomics.com
+353-1-539 0083

ERS contact:
Yasuto Ando
alliance@summitpharma.co.jp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sumitomo-pharma-takes-license-to-crisprcas9-patent-portfolio-from-ers-genomics-301531765.html

SOURCE ERS Genomics

