U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,193.50
    -7.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,233.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,123.75
    -32.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.10
    -4.80 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.60
    +1.08 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.30
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -1.04 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1786
    -0.0053 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0660
    +0.5960 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,433.86
    -261.19 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.51
    -2.29 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta
Klaipedos Nafta

On the 25th of August 2022, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas commented KN Group’s financial results for the six months of 2022.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/Wz82JeHOTQw

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


Attachment


Recommended Stories