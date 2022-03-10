Realkredit Danmark A/S

To



NASDAQ Copenhagen Executive Board

Lersø Parkallé 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300

Telefax +45 4514 9622













10 March 2022

Company Announcement No 27/2022



Summary of the annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S held today





Today, at 09.00am, Realkredit Danmark A/S held its annual general meeting at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø.





With the following agenda





Item 1 Submission of the annual report for adoption



Annual Report 2021 was adopted.

Item 2 Proposal for discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of their liabilities

A resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Board from their obligations was adopted.

Item 3 Proposal for allocation of profits or for the cover of losses according to the adopted annual report

The general meeting approved the proposal to pay a dividend for the year of DKK 3.600 million to the shareholder.

Item 4 Proposal for the Realkredit Danmark Remuneration Policy 2022 and Report 2021

The proposal was adopted on condition that they are approved on the annual general meeting in Danske Bank A/S on the 17 March 2022.

Item 5 Election of members to the Board of Directors

The general meeting re-elected:

Glenn Söderholm, Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank

Mark Majgaard Wraa-Hansen, Head of Personal Customers Denmark

Line Munkholm Haukrogh, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

Jesper Koefoed, Managing Director

The board also has two elected members by the employees:

Majken Hammer Sløk, Chief Consultant, cand. polyt.

Christian Hilligsøe Heinig, Chief Economist

Proposal for the election of:

Magnus Thor Agustsson, Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank

The proposal was adopted.

Item 6 Appointment of state-authorised public accountants

The audit firm Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed for a one-year term as the auditor of Realkredit Danmark.

Item 7 Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders

Story continues

None.





---ooo0ooo---

Meeting of the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of Realkredit Danmark A/S held immediately after the general meeting Glenn Söderholm was appointed Chairman and Mark Wraa-Hansen was appointed Vicechairman. The Audit Committee has Jesper Koefoed as Chairman and Line Munkholm Haukrogh as member.

---ooo0ooo---





The Executive Board







Please contact Jacob Elverum, General Counsel, on +45 45 13 20 11 if you have any questions.

Attachment



