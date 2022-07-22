U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Summary of the extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S
·1 min read
Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen

 

Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






22 July 2022

 

Company Announcement No 67/2022

Summary of the extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Today, Realkredit Danmark A/S held an extraordinary general meeting at 10 a.m. at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø with the following agenda:

Item 1 Proposal for the election of Head of Commercial Real Estate Linda Fagerlund to the Board of Directors of the Company

The proposal was adopted unanimously.

Item 2 Proposal for the election of Tribe Lead Buying & Owing Real Estate DK Peter Smith to the Board of Directors of the Company

The proposal was adopted unanimously.

Item 3 Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders

There was nothing in this paragraph.

Subsequently, the Board of Directors appointed Glenn Söderholm as Chairman and Magnus Thor

Agustsson as Vice Chairman.

The Audit Committee has Jesper Koefoed as Chairman and Peter Smith as member.


The Executive Board



Please contact Jacob Elverum, General Counsel, on +45 45 13 20 11 if you have any questions.

Attachment


