22 July 2022

Company Announcement No 67/2022



Summary of the extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S





Today, Realkredit Danmark A/S held an extraordinary general meeting at 10 a.m. at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø with the following agenda:





Item 1 Proposal for the election of Head of Commercial Real Estate Linda Fagerlund to the Board of Directors of the Company



The proposal was adopted unanimously.





Item 2 Proposal for the election of Tribe Lead Buying & Owing Real Estate DK Peter Smith to the Board of Directors of the Company



The proposal was adopted unanimously.





Item 3 Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders



There was nothing in this paragraph.





Subsequently, the Board of Directors appointed Glenn Söderholm as Chairman and Magnus Thor



Agustsson as Vice Chairman.





The Audit Committee has Jesper Koefoed as Chairman and Peter Smith as member.







The Executive Board





Please contact Jacob Elverum, General Counsel, on +45 45 13 20 11 if you have any questions.

