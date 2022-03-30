U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting

FLSmidth A/S
3 min read
  FLS
FLSmidth A/S
FLSmidth A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 7-2022

On Wednesday 30 March 2022 4 PM (CEST), FLSmidth & Co A/S held its Annual General Meeting at the offices of the company, Vigerslev Allé 77, DK-2500 Valby with the following agenda:

  1. The Board of Directors' report on the company’s activities in 2021

  2. Presentation and approval of the 2021 Annual Report

  3. Approval of the Board of Directors’ fees:

a. Final approval of fees for 2021.

b. Preliminary determination of fees for 2022

  1. Distribution of profits or covering of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report

  2. Presentation of the Remuneration Report 2021 for an advisory vote

  3. Election of members to the Board of Directors

  4. Election of company auditor

  5. Proposals from the Board of Directors

8.1 – Proposal for amendment of remuneration policy

8.2 – Amendment of the articles of association

8.3 – Treasury shares

  1. Any other business

-------------------------

Re 1: The general meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report.

Re 2: The general meeting approved the Annual Report 2021.

Re 3: Approval of Board of Directors' fees:

a: The general meeting approved the Board of Directors' fees for 2021.
b: The general meeting approved the preliminary determination of fees for 2022.

Re. 4: The Board of Directors' proposal regarding distribution of dividends with DKK 3 per share was adopted.

Re 5: The Remuneration Report 2021 was approved by advisory vote.

Re 6: The general meeting re-elected Mr. Tom Knutzen, Mr. Richard Robinson Smith (Rob Smith), Ms. Anne Louise Eberhard, Ms. Gillian Dawn Winckler, and Mr. Thrasyvoulos Moraitis to the board of directors. Further, Mads Nipper was elected to the Board of Directors. Vagn Ove Sørensen did not seek reelection.

Re 7: The general meeting adopted the proposal by the Board of Directors to re-elect Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor in accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee.

Re 8.1: The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal for amendment of remuneration policy.

Re 8.2: Amendment of the articles of association – extension of the Board of Directors’ authorisations to increase the company’s share capital - was approved. The authorisation is thereby extended until 30 March 2027 with a total aggregate issue of new shares of DKK 100,000,000.

Re 8.3: The Board of Directors’ proposal to authorise the company to repurchase treasury shares until the next Annual General Meeting was approved.

Re 9: No other business.

The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting closed the Annual General Meeting at 5.06 PM(CEST).

39.14% of the votes and the share capital were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Tom Knutzen as Chairman and Mr. Mads Nipper as Vice Chairman.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,100 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2021, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 17.6 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment


