U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1280
    +0.1680 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,354.66
    -15.59 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.66
    +3.73 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Summer Fancy Food 2022: Great success for Italian "Tomato Preserves" and "Blood Orange Juice"

·2 min read

Fresh Up Your Life, a new healthy fruit and vegetable initiative promoted by CSO Italy's, the leading Italian consortium that groups companies in the production and marketing of national fruit and vegetables, with the support of the European Union. 

Cirio and Oranfrizer attended the event. The program also includes Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Lagnasco Group, Origine, Unacoa. 

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fresh Up Your Life", the fruit and vegetable project promoted by CSO Italy and granted by the European Union returns to the USA with a focus on sustainability, nutrition, and clear supply chain, was at Summer Fancy Food Fair in New York City.

The visual of Fresh Up Your Life campaign
The visual of Fresh Up Your Life campaign

Fresh Up Your Life is also supported by very important and iconic Italian companies: Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Cirio, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine, Unacoa.

The major Italian producers Cirio and Oranfrizer showcased their flagship products— tomato preserves and blood orange juice- and many people tasted these fantastic excellences during the fair.

"Francesco Cirio has been the pioneer of this sector and since 1856 our company has proudly committed itself to perpetuating this legacy of quality, both in Italy and abroad," says Massimo Gaspari, Head of Cirio USA. 

Based in Sicily since 1962, and an integral part of the group Unifrutti, Oranfrizer is the leading Italian cultivator, distributor and manufacturer of citrus fruits and 100 percent not from concentrate juice. For Summer Fancy Food 2002, the blood orange, blonde orange, mandarins, pomegranates grown and processed in Italy will be showcased. "We will continue to enhance our Italian production in line with current international trends. We expect a growth in exports of fresh and squeezed blood oranges, thanks to the European project, Fresh Up Your Life," said Nello Alba, CEO Oranfrizer.  "We continue to focus on new markets with particular interested toward the food service channel in the USA"

The object of Fresh Up Your Life is providing buyers, sellers, and foodies with nutritious fruit and vegetables at the base of a healthy lifestyle. In particular, the activities are aimed at two targets: B2C, in particular millennials residing in California, Florida and New York and Western expats in the United Arab Emirates, and B2B, especially traders in the two countries.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842503/CSO_Italy.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843111/Summer_FF_Post.pdf

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-fancy-food-2022-great-success-for-italian-tomato-preserves-and-blood-orange-juice-301571019.html

SOURCE CSO Italy

Recommended Stories

  • Fitbit will fix frequent disconnections for Charge 5 owners

    Fitbit says it will fix a Charge 5 bug that frequently drops the connection to your phone.

  • Why does pizza taste so good?

    One slice is never enough. Radu Bercan/Shutterstock.com Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Why does pizza taste so good? – Annika, age 5, Oneonta, New York Pizza is one of the world’s most popular foods. In the U.S., 350 slices are eaten every second, while 40% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week. There’s a reason why pizza is so popular. Humans are drawn to foods that are

  • Ice cream shop, taco stand and new café open: Quick Bites

    Plus, get the details on a pop-up bakery, a property purchase for a doughnut shop and the dish Chipotle is testing in Wisconsin.

  • Michigan's first Playa Bowls opens in downtown East Lansing

    The first Michigan Playa Bowls opened in downtown East Lansing this weekend and is now serving the community fruit bowls, smoothies and more.

  • Level Up Your Summer With This 3-in-1 Pizza Oven That's Currently on Sale for 50% Off

    Now's the time to buy an outdoor pizza oven, because Cuisinart's 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill is 50% off on Amazon just in time for summer gatherings.

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, June 20 – Gold Price Remains Close to $1,850

    Gold is 0.1% lower this morning, as it is trading below the $1,850 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • Bitcoin rallies back above $20,000 on Sunday, after hitting 18-month low

    Bitcoin prices rallied Sunday, topping the $20,000 level again after falling to an 18-month low Saturday amid a weeks-long cryptocurrency rout.

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Sees Big Money

    Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) stock has risen this year, gaining 26.0% so far.

  • Bitcoin Sees Resistance at $21K as Investors Record Losses of Over $7B: Glassnode

    On-chain data shows investors exited positions acquired at much higher prices over the past three-day period.

  • Everything You Need to Know About OpenSea

    Launched in 2017, OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace. While trading volumes have collapsed, the platform is well placed for a comeback.

  • Gold Stays Below $1850 As Traders Remain Focused On Hawkish Central Banks

    Rising interest rates are the main problem for gold bulls.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Threaten a Bigger Breakout

    The US dollar has been relatively quiet against the Japanese yen on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of bullish pressure.

  • Long Dollar Trade Is Still the One to Chase: Lin

    Max Lin, Asia FX and rates strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG, discusses the dollar, U.S. interest rates and his outlook for emerging market currencies. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • Waller Backs 75 Basis-Point July Hike, Says Fed Is ‘All In’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardFederal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would support anot

  • ECB’s Rehn Underscores Commitment to Contain Bond-Market Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardThe European Central Bank intends to ensure that its monetary policy i

  • Traders Bet RBA to Accelerate Tightening With Fed-Size Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Money market traders see an increasing likelihood of Australia’s central bank following the Federal Reserve with a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July or August.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeOvernight inde

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • Germany Plans Coal U-Turn, Gas Funding to Offset Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardGermany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost ab

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Time to Stabilize Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. will need more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations, the embattled crypto lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeCelsi