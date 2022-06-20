Summer Fancy Food 2022: Great success for Italian "Tomato Preserves" and "Blood Orange Juice"

Fresh Up Your Life, a new healthy fruit and vegetable initiative promoted by CSO Italy's, the leading Italian consortium that groups companies in the production and marketing of national fruit and vegetables, with the support of the European Union.

Cirio and Oranfrizer attended the event. The program also includes Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Lagnasco Group, Origine, Unacoa.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fresh Up Your Life", the fruit and vegetable project promoted by CSO Italy and granted by the European Union returns to the USA with a focus on sustainability, nutrition, and clear supply chain, was at Summer Fancy Food Fair in New York City.

The visual of Fresh Up Your Life campaign

The major Italian producers Cirio and Oranfrizer showcased their flagship products— tomato preserves and blood orange juice- and many people tasted these fantastic excellences during the fair.

"Francesco Cirio has been the pioneer of this sector and since 1856 our company has proudly committed itself to perpetuating this legacy of quality, both in Italy and abroad," says Massimo Gaspari, Head of Cirio USA.

Based in Sicily since 1962, and an integral part of the group Unifrutti, Oranfrizer is the leading Italian cultivator, distributor and manufacturer of citrus fruits and 100 percent not from concentrate juice. For Summer Fancy Food 2002, the blood orange, blonde orange, mandarins, pomegranates grown and processed in Italy will be showcased. "We will continue to enhance our Italian production in line with current international trends. We expect a growth in exports of fresh and squeezed blood oranges, thanks to the European project, Fresh Up Your Life," said Nello Alba, CEO Oranfrizer. "We continue to focus on new markets with particular interested toward the food service channel in the USA"

The object of Fresh Up Your Life is providing buyers, sellers, and foodies with nutritious fruit and vegetables at the base of a healthy lifestyle. In particular, the activities are aimed at two targets: B2C, in particular millennials residing in California, Florida and New York and Western expats in the United Arab Emirates, and B2B, especially traders in the two countries.

