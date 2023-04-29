Summer holiday travel chaos fears loom amid airport security red tape

Passengers faced lengthy delays at airports last summer - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Summer holidays could still yet be under threat as Whitehall red tape threatens to hold up vetting and security clearances for airport security staff.

Executives at one of the world’s biggest airport ground handling companies say hundreds of staff bound for UK airports have been left in limbo as it takes up to 12 weeks to carry out the necessary checks.

Prior to the pandemic such clearances typically took four to five weeks, bosses at Menzies say.

Ministers intervened a year ago to relax background checks so that vetting and security clearances could be fast-tracked amid chaotic scenes at airports.

Juliet Thompson, chief people officer at Menzies, said that much of that acceleration had petered out, however.

“It’s still a challenge that we're pushing the Government quite hard to try and accelerate that process because it's quite a lengthy time,” she added.

“On average, it still takes six to 10 weeks for them to get the security clearance, and then another couple of weeks to get it ID-ed by the airports.”

Ms Thompson and Philipp Joeinig, Menzies’ chief executive, explained that more than 200 of the firm’s future staff were in a queue awaiting clearance.

“It can be a kind of 12-week process from making an offer to getting a person permanently badged so they can operate in their full capacity within the airport,” Ms Thompson added.

“A four to five week average would be typical for us.”

Michael O'Leary, chief executive officer of Ryanair

The bosses of Edinburgh-based Menzies, which employs 27,000 people across 58 countries, underlined that the company and the wider aviation sector was far better placed in terms of staffing levels ahead of the crucial summer period compared with 2022.

Menzies has filled 94pc of the expected vacancies. But fears persist elsewhere within the industry that staffing could once again prove problematic, especially if demand for holidays is much higher than currently expected.

Earlier this year Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary locked horns with Baroness Charlotte Vere, the aviation minister, during a meeting in which she warned bosses that there could not be a repeat of last year's long queues snaking outside of terminal buildings.

Brexit has been blamed as a contributing factor in last year’s travel chaos at airports for cutting off a vital supply of labour for the aviation industry.

But Mr Joeinig, a former executive at rival Swissport, said Britain’s exit from the European Union would ultimately prove beneficial.

“In the short term… Brexit has caused irregularities. Processes have to be and are still to be adopted,” he said.

“But in the medium term… there is no knock-on effect that we expect to last and even the other way around.

“Now the UK has an advantage if it can turn down the level of bureaucracy and reduce it and create itself as the hub for long-haul traffic outside of Europe, into the world.”

The Department of Transport was contacted for comment.