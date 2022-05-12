U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

A SUMMER JOB THAT COULD LEAD TO A SUCCESSFUL CAREER

·2 min read
In this article:
  • LOW

  • Lowe's Canada is looking to fill 500 jobs in its RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores in Québec for the summer months

  • The retailer, which promotes internal growth, encourages students to take this opportunity to kick-start a career with many possibilities

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As the home improvement and construction industry enters its busiest season, Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 450 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, is looking for some 500 people to fill positions in its RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores in Québec.

As the home improvement and construction industry enters its busiest season, Lowe&#x002019;s Canada is looking for some 500 people to fill positions in its RONA and R&#xe9;no-D&#xe9;p&#xf4;t stores in Qu&#xe9;bec. Those interested in a job in a RONA or R&#xe9;no-D&#xe9;p&#xf4;t store can visit a store to apply. They may even get an interview on the spot with a manager. (CNW Group/Lowe&#39;s Canada)
As the home improvement and construction industry enters its busiest season, Lowe’s Canada is looking for some 500 people to fill positions in its RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores in Québec. Those interested in a job in a RONA or Réno-Dépôt store can visit a store to apply. They may even get an interview on the spot with a manager. (CNW Group/Lowe's Canada)

"What's great about working in our Québec stores is that our head office is in Boucherville, on the South Shore of Montreal. We offer much more than a summer job to Québec students. We offer them a gateway to our vast network with many long-term career opportunities," explains Nadine Chiasson, Director, Talent Acquisition at Lowe's Canada. "We strongly value internal growth at Lowe's Canada, and our store associates are an excellent talent pool for our head office positions. This is a great opportunity for students who would like to continue their career with us after graduation."

Those interested in a job in a RONA or Réno-Dépôt store can visit a store to apply. They may even get an interview on the spot with a manager.

Wall-to-wall opportunities

In addition to in-store positions, Lowe's Canada is currently recruiting for seasonal positions at its Boucherville distribution centre. With a very competitive starting salary and a Monday to Friday work schedule, this distribution centre offers attractive conditions for students in the Greater Montreal area.

Go to https://jobs.lowescanada.ca/ to view all job opportunities in your area. To share this news on social media, use @LowesCanadaCorp (Facebook), @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn), and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c2355.html

    Toyota Motor Corp rolls out its first mass-produced battery electric car in Japan on Thursday for lease only, a strategy the automaker says will help ease driver concerns about battery life and resale value but has raised analysts' eyebrows. Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Toyota's home market than electric vehicles (EVs), which accounted for just 1% of the passenger cars sold in Japan last year, according to industry data. Bundling insurance, repair costs and a battery warranty into the deal, Toyota will lease the bZ4X sport utility vehicles (SUV) at the equivalent of $39,000 for the first four years.