Summer job market proving strong for teens

Los Angeles — Once a coveted summer job, lifeguards are hard to come by this year, forcing some pools in Los Angeles to shut down.

"We're short about 200 lifeguards, I've never seen anything like it," Hugo Maldonado, regional operations manager for the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department, told CBS News.

Maldonado said they are struggling to attract lifeguards at $20 per hour.

"We're now competing with supermarkets, we're now competing with fast food restaurants," Maldonado said. "All of those sectors have increased their wages."

On average, hourly wages for workers ages 16 to 24 were up nearly 12% from last summer, according to the Atlanta Fed's Wage Growth Tracker.

"Now if you're a prospective job seeker, you're looking around and you realize, wait, that job makes how much now?" said Nick Bunker, research director at Indeed Hiring Lab. "And you're starting to reconsider jobs you hadn't before."

"This is probably one of the more advantageous times," Bunker said of the job market for teens. "Strike now while the iron is hot."

Mashti Malone's ice cream shops in L.A. struggled to scoop up seasonal employees last year, but not this summer.

"I was very overwhelmed with all the applicants," co-owner Mehdi Shirvani said.

Shirvani says he now has to turn applicants away. The shops pays $17 per hour to start.

"They make an average $22 to $23 per hour, including tip," Shirvani said of his employees.

That is not a bad wage for 17-year-old Hadley Boggs' first summer job ever.

"I was shocked," Boggs said. "It's nice to have some financial freedom."

Boggs turned down a job at a grocery store that paid less.

"I hoped to save for college, and also have some fun money on the side that I can spend my senior year," Boggs said.

Just one of many who will head back to school with pockets full of cash.