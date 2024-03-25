Summer Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon Just as Americans Hit the Road

(Bloomberg) -- Pump prices this US summer are set to climb to the highest since the summer of 2022 — to $4 a gallon — as oil rises amid supply concerns, according to the AAA automobile club.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures and pump prices have been boosted the past few weeks by the transition to summer-grade gasoline and as inventories shrink to the lowest since December. Attacks on Russian refineries have taken about 600,000 barrels a day of capacity, further enforcing concerns.

The hike at the pump likely will force Americans to make lifestyle changes and be a focus in November’s presidential election, said Devin Gladden, a spokesperson for AAA, which tracks gasoline prices. In addition, maintenance at US refineries and unexpected outages caused by leaks and fires also have had an impact on supplies and prices, Gladden said. The current national average is $3.54.

Read More: Pump Prices Surge Across US Midwest After Oil Refinery Shuts

“One fire that could last for weeks that could really put supply in a tight crunch just like we saw in the Midwest this winter,” Gladden said, referring to the BP Plc. refinery in Whiting, Indiana, in February. “If we see more incidents like that because of aging refinery infrastructure, that could certainly put a crimp on supply, particularly during the summer when we typically see higher demand levels.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.