Get summer styles for less at the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale—shop Nike, Skims and Casper

Revamp your wardrobe by shopping these Nordstrom deals ahead of Memorial Day.

Nordstrom is known for having some of the most stylish pieces of fashion on the market frequently available at amazing prices. Its popular Half Yearly sale is live through Sunday, June 4, so you can get quality threads at great discounts just in time for summer 2023. With Memorial Day around the corner, it's the perfect time to shop amazing deals at Nordstrom.

Right now, you can save up to 60% across all categories during the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale. With tons of discounts on dresses, sandals, shorts and more, this sale is the perfect time to update your warm weather wardrobe! Below, we've rounded up a few of our favorite picks.

Featured Nordstrom Half Yearly deals

Casper The Original Pillow

Sleep tight with the Casper Original Pillow on sale at Nordstrom today.

As fun as summer can be, nothing beats a good night's sleep on a warm night and you can get it with the Casper Original pillow. Normally priced from $65, you can get the down-alternative plushie for as low as $52. When we tested the pillow, the Original perfectly balanced rigidity and plushness best fit for side sleepers. It's also designed to keep air circulating overnight and is fully machine washable to help those with allergens survive overnight.

From $52 at Nordstrom (Save $13 to $17)

Caslon Boyfriend Shorts

Step out this summer with these Caslon shorts on sale at Nordstrom ahead of Memorial Day.

If you want to step out in great summer style this year, the Caslon Boyfriend shorts are a great addition to your wardrobe. Typically listed for $49, these jean shorts are on sale for half-off at $24.50. Caslon says the shorts have five pockets for storage and rolled hems to let your legs truly breathe in the warm weather. It's made with 99% cotton and easily machine washable, promising lasting comfort for years to come.

$24.50 at Nordstrom (Save $24.50)

Best women's clothing and shoe deals at Nordstrom

Update your closet with these women's fashion picks on sale at Nordstrom today.

Best men's clothing and shoe deals at Nordstrom

Nordstrom has plenty of men's fashion on sale ahead of Memorial Day.

Best home deals at Nordstrom

Update your kitchen, bedroom and more with these Nordstrom deals.

When is Memorial Day 2023?

Memorial Day is just days away, as it falls on Monday, May 29. The summer holiday usually rings in a lot of deals, so keep an eye out for major savings on mattresses and more.

What are the best Memorial Day deals at Nordstrom?

Nordstrom is the home of some of the best fashion brands in the world available at wallet-friendly prices. You can find Skims pajamas for more than 45% off so you can get a cozy (and stylish) night's sleep, or a Nike polo fit for the golf course this summer. There are also lots of decorations, bedding and bath essentials on sale for your home to make your four walls seem all the more comfy. You can't beat the looks and prices on display at Nordstrom this Memorial Day during the retailer's Half Yearly sale.

What is the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale?

The Nordstrom Half Yearly sale is a bi-annual shopping event with massive markdowns across all categories. During the sale, customers can shop fashion, beauty and home products from top-rated brands for up to 60% off. While Nordstrom’s sale section already boasts impressive daily discounts, the Half Yearly sale is a great opportunity to save even more on tons of most-wanted items.

When is the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale?

Nordstrom’s May Half Yearly sale kicked off today, May 24.

When does the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale end?

The Nordstrom Half Yearly sale is set to end on Sunday, June 4. There’s still plenty of time to score huge price cuts on men’s and women’s clothing and home goods—just be mindful of stock shortages and shipping delays when placing your orders. We recommend shopping early to get your goods as soon as possible.

Is this the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

Nope! The Nordstrom Half Yearly sale is different from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, which is set for Monday, July 17 this year. If you want to find out how to score the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, we've got you covered there, too.

